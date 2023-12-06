Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT

Fans attending the game are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue's clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag that does not exceed 11" x 11"; a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12" x 12" x 6"; or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5" x 4.5". Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

GILLETTE STADIUM IS A CASHLESS VENUE

Gillette Stadium is completely cashless. All fan points of sale accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash-to-card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Per stadium management, prohibited items at Gillette Stadium include, but are not limited to: GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management. Polaroid cameras and portable phones chargers are permitted. For more information on prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

TICKETING

Tickets are digital and accessible via mobile device. Gillette Stadium officials strongly encourage guests to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to arriving at the stadium gates to beat busy network connections and for ease of entry into the venue. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/. Ticketmaster is the official ticket vendor for all Gillette Stadium events. Gillette Stadium officials want to remind fans that all tickets purchased through secondary markets are at risk of being invalid counterfeit tickets. If fans are not purchasing tickets through an authorized seller, they should ensure they are purchasing tickets via a website/person(s) they trust. The Gillette Stadium Ticket Office is unable to confirm the validity of tickets prior to entry into the stadium on the specific event date. For more ticketing information, visit gillettestadium.com/tickets/.

SPECIAL EVENT TRAIN SERVICE

The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis are providing round-trip, special event train service from both Boston and Providence to the historic 2023 Army-Navy Game presented by USAA. Tickets for the special event trains from Boston are sold out, but a limited number of tickets for the Providence special event trains are on sale now exclusively via the mTicket app. Passengers need to purchase separate special event train tickets for their desired outbound trip to Gillette Stadium, and their desired inbound trip back to Providence following the conclusion of the game. Each one-way ticket is $10 and on sale exclusively via the mTicket app. Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event train. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train. Please note: These are special event trains and ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains.

Any prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, including bags that do not comply with the stadium's Clear Bag Policy, will not be permitted on the trains. Additionally, no personal items may be left on the trains during the game. For more information on the special event trains to Gillette Stadium, visit mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.

BOSTON TRAIN 1:

Depart South Station: 8:10 AM

Depart Back Bay: 8:15 AM

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 8:35 AM

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 9:10 AM

BOSTON TRAIN 2:

Depart South Station: 10:10 AM

Depart Back Bay: 10:15 AM

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 10:35 AM

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 11:10 AM

BOSTON TRAIN 3:

Depart South Station: 11:30 AM

Depart Back Bay: 11:35 AM

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 11:55 AM

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 12:30 PM

PROVIDENCE TRAIN 1:

PROVIDENCE TRAIN 2:

The first inbound Boston train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game. Each subsequent train will depart in alternating 30-minute intervals (Providence Train 1 will depart one hour postgame; Boston Train 2 will depart 90 minutes postgame; Providence Train 2 will depart two hours postgame; and Boston Train 3 will depart two hours and 30 minutes postgame). *Passengers must purchase a return trip special event train ticket that corresponds with the correct train in order to board postgame. *

DESIGNATED RIDESHARE LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated rideshare drop off and pick up location in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Fans can schedule an Uber or Lyft ride to and from the venue through the rideshare service's mobile app. Please note that Gillette Stadium makes no representation about the availability, cost, or quality of any rideshare, taxi or limousine service. The companies and individuals that operate these services are solely responsible for providing these services. Gillette Stadium officials recommend that guests contact these companies and individuals in advance of an event to confirm that the services will be available or have a secondary plan for a safe ride home.

TAXI STAND LOCATION

Gillette Stadium also has a designated taxi stand location in Lot 15. Taxis will be available at this location following the conclusion of the game. Please note that taxis are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

STADIUM IMPROVEMENTS

The start of the 2023 NFL season marked the completion of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002. This project features a completely re-imagined Enel Plaza leading into the stadium, new entry gates and ticket canopies, an enhanced 22-story Lighthouse, a 22,000 square foot curved-radius HD videoboard, the addition of hospitality and function spaces including the G-P Atrium and the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall, new concession and beverage locations, added restrooms, and other fan amenities. These improvements also include a new main ticket office located across from the ProShop within the Enel Plaza.

GUEST SERVICES

Gillette Stadium has guest service booths located on the 100- and 300-level concourses by Sections 109, 131, 309 and 331 for all stadium events.

GILLETTE STADIUM HOTLINE

For immediate assistance during an event, please contact the stadium hotline at (800) 280-9529. For anonymous assistance during an event for behavioral or conduct related matters, please send security operations a text message at (800) 280-9529 or text the issue and location to 50894 followed by all the relevant details.

ABOUT THE 2023 ARMY-NAVY GAME PRESENTED BY USAA

The Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will be played at Gillette Stadium and in New England for the first time in the 124-game series history on Dec. 9, 2023. In a fitting year for Massachusetts to host America's Game, 2023 features several notable milestones for the Commonwealth and the United States, including the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, taking place just one week after the 2023 Army-Navy Game. Hosting America's Game also adds another chapter to Massachusetts' and New England's rich history with the Army, Navy and United States as a whole. Massachusetts was the birthplace of the National Guard in 1636, and the Bay State is also home to the Charlestown Navy Yard, one of the six original Navy shipyards in the country, as well as the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned naval vessel afloat. Additionally, the first battles of the American Revolution, the Battles of Lexington and Concord, took place in Massachusetts.

In addition to the 2023 Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium, a number of associated events will be hosted at historic sites throughout the Greater Boston region on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, including the Patriot Games, the Army-Navy Gala and Media Row. For additional information about the 2023 Army-Navy Game presented by USAA at Gillette Stadium, please visit GilletteStadium.com/ArmyNavy and ArmyNavyGame.com.