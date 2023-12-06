Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will come to New England and Gillette Stadium for the first time ever this Saturday, Dec. 9. The 2023 installment of Army-Navy marks the first time in the 124-year history of America's Game that it will be played in New England, and only the third time it will take place outside of the mid-Atlantic region (Chicago in 1926 and Pasadena, Calif. in 1983). To add to the historic occasion, the Commander-in-Chief's trophy will be on the line during this year's game, with Army capturing the trophy outright with a victory, and Navy earning a share of the trophy with a win on Dec. 9. First awarded in 1972, the prestigious Commander-in-Chief's trophy is earned each year by whichever of the service academies (Air Force, Army and Navy) notches the better head-to-head record in their respective annual matchups. The game will be televised nationally on CBS, worldwide on American Forces Network and Westwood One Radio will feed their broadcast to 300-plus stations throughout the United States.
The game will officially kick off at 3:00 p.m., with parking lots scheduled to open at 9:00 a.m. and gates opening at 11:00 a.m. The official Army-Navy Game Fan Fest will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., and the traditional March On of the Brigade of Midshipmen, followed by the Corps of Cadets, will begin at 12:10 p.m., with several other pregame activities to follow leading up to kickoff. As the venue prepares for America's Game, Gillette Stadium officials would like to remind fans attending the shows of important ticketholder information and policies in place at the stadium.
FAN FEST
The official 2023 Army-Navy Game presented by USAA Fan Fest will be held within the Enel Plaza outside of Gillette Stadium and be open to ticketholders from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Fans will get an up-close look and chance to take photos with U.S. Army tanks and U.S. Navy boats, as well as enjoy giveaways and activations by Army-Navy Game sponsors USAA, Chevrolet, the Exchange, Palantir and Duke Cannon. The Fan Fest will also be free and open to the general public from 5 p.m. until the conclusion of the Patriots game on Thursday, Dec. 7; and from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.
MARCH ON
The United States Naval Academy Brigade of Midshipmen, followed by the United States Military Academy West Point Corps of Cadets will march on to the Gillette Stadium field in formation. The March On will begin at approximately 12:10 p.m. with several other pregame activities to follow leading up to kickoff.
MERCHANDISE
Fans can gear up for the historic 2023 Army-Navy Game presented by USAA, with officially licensed merchandise available for purchase all week long at the Patriots ProShop or online at https://newenglandarmynavygamestore.com/. The ProShop is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, and from 10 a.m. until after the conclusion of the game on Saturday. Please note: only fans with tickets to the game will be able to access the ProShop on Saturday.
ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME FOR TRAVEL TO GILLETTE STADIUM
Stadium officials strongly encourage fans to allow themselves plenty of time when traveling near the stadium on event days. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the game. Fans who use local roads will experience delays in arrival time due to road closures that are not captured by traffic and navigation apps. Fans must use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.
PARKING
Stadium lots will open for parking at 9:00 a.m. Gillette Stadium offers general parking for all ticket holders. General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket. A parking pass is not required for general parking. Please note that there is no general parking available on the stadium-side of Route 1 and stadium-side parking is via parking pass only. Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 52, accessible from P10 North and P10 South from the north and south respectively, and is included in the price of the event ticket. ADA parking will be accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P7 when traveling from the south. Gillette Stadium will permit overnight RV parking for the game and fans interested in purchasing an overnight parking pass should visit here. For more parking information, visit gillettestadium.com/parking/.
ENTRANCES
Gates will open at 11:00 a.m. and fans can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health and Ticketmaster Gates. ADA entry is available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east and Bank of America Gate on the west. Gillette Stadium also provides two dedicated ADA Elevators for guests needing additional accommodations and requiring elevator access: one on the east side of the stadium at the Ticketmaster Gate, and one on the west side of the stadium at the W1 entrance. Club and suite ticketholders should enter via the E1, E2, W1, W2, W3 or W4 entrances. Navy is designated as the home team and will be on the Patriots' sideline (east sideline). Army is designated as the away team and will be on the Visitors' sideline (west sideline). A full stadium map and seating chart is available at gillettestadium.com/general-seating-chart/.
CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT
Fans attending the game are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue's clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag that does not exceed 11" x 11"; a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12" x 12" x 6"; or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5" x 4.5". Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.
GILLETTE STADIUM IS A CASHLESS VENUE
Gillette Stadium is completely cashless. All fan points of sale accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash-to-card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.
PROHIBITED ITEMS
Per stadium management, prohibited items at Gillette Stadium include, but are not limited to: GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management. Polaroid cameras and portable phones chargers are permitted. For more information on prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.
TICKETING
Tickets are digital and accessible via mobile device. Gillette Stadium officials strongly encourage guests to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to arriving at the stadium gates to beat busy network connections and for ease of entry into the venue. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/. Ticketmaster is the official ticket vendor for all Gillette Stadium events. Gillette Stadium officials want to remind fans that all tickets purchased through secondary markets are at risk of being invalid counterfeit tickets. If fans are not purchasing tickets through an authorized seller, they should ensure they are purchasing tickets via a website/person(s) they trust. The Gillette Stadium Ticket Office is unable to confirm the validity of tickets prior to entry into the stadium on the specific event date. For more ticketing information, visit gillettestadium.com/tickets/.
SPECIAL EVENT TRAIN SERVICE
The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis are providing round-trip, special event train service from both Boston and Providence to the historic 2023 Army-Navy Game presented by USAA. Tickets for the special event trains from Boston are sold out, but a limited number of tickets for the Providence special event trains are on sale now exclusively via the mTicket app. Passengers need to purchase separate special event train tickets for their desired outbound trip to Gillette Stadium, and their desired inbound trip back to Providence following the conclusion of the game. Each one-way ticket is $10 and on sale exclusively via the mTicket app. Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event train. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train. Please note: These are special event trains and ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains.
Any prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, including bags that do not comply with the stadium's Clear Bag Policy, will not be permitted on the trains. Additionally, no personal items may be left on the trains during the game. For more information on the special event trains to Gillette Stadium, visit mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.
BOSTON TRAIN 1:
- Depart South Station: 8:10 AM
- Depart Back Bay: 8:15 AM
- Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 8:35 AM
- Arrive at Foxboro Station: 9:10 AM
BOSTON TRAIN 2:
- Depart South Station: 10:10 AM
- Depart Back Bay: 10:15 AM
- Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 10:35 AM
- Arrive at Foxboro Station: 11:10 AM
BOSTON TRAIN 3:
- Depart South Station: 11:30 AM
- Depart Back Bay: 11:35 AM
- Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 11:55 AM
- Arrive at Foxboro Station: 12:30 PM
PROVIDENCE TRAIN 1:
- Depart T.F. Green: 8:00 AM
- Depart Providence Station: 8:20 AM
- Depart Pawtucket/Central Falls: 8:26 AM
- Depart Attleboro: 8:40 AM
- Depart Mansfield: 8:50 AM
- Arrive at Foxboro Station: 9:40 AM
PROVIDENCE TRAIN 2:
- Depart T.F. Green: 10:25 AM
- Depart Providence Station: 10:45 AM
- Depart Pawtucket/Central Falls: 10:51 AM
- Depart Attleboro: 11:05 AM
- Depart Mansfield: 11:15 AM
- Arrive at Foxboro Station: 12:00 PM
The first inbound Boston train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game. Each subsequent train will depart in alternating 30-minute intervals (Providence Train 1 will depart one hour postgame; Boston Train 2 will depart 90 minutes postgame; Providence Train 2 will depart two hours postgame; and Boston Train 3 will depart two hours and 30 minutes postgame). *Passengers must purchase a return trip special event train ticket that corresponds with the correct train in order to board postgame. *
DESIGNATED RIDESHARE LOCATION
Gillette Stadium has a designated rideshare drop off and pick up location in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Fans can schedule an Uber or Lyft ride to and from the venue through the rideshare service's mobile app. Please note that Gillette Stadium makes no representation about the availability, cost, or quality of any rideshare, taxi or limousine service. The companies and individuals that operate these services are solely responsible for providing these services. Gillette Stadium officials recommend that guests contact these companies and individuals in advance of an event to confirm that the services will be available or have a secondary plan for a safe ride home.
TAXI STAND LOCATION
Gillette Stadium also has a designated taxi stand location in Lot 15. Taxis will be available at this location following the conclusion of the game. Please note that taxis are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
STADIUM IMPROVEMENTS
The start of the 2023 NFL season marked the completion of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002. This project features a completely re-imagined Enel Plaza leading into the stadium, new entry gates and ticket canopies, an enhanced 22-story Lighthouse, a 22,000 square foot curved-radius HD videoboard, the addition of hospitality and function spaces including the G-P Atrium and the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall, new concession and beverage locations, added restrooms, and other fan amenities. These improvements also include a new main ticket office located across from the ProShop within the Enel Plaza.
GUEST SERVICES
Gillette Stadium has guest service booths located on the 100- and 300-level concourses by Sections 109, 131, 309 and 331 for all stadium events.
GILLETTE STADIUM HOTLINE
For immediate assistance during an event, please contact the stadium hotline at (800) 280-9529. For anonymous assistance during an event for behavioral or conduct related matters, please send security operations a text message at (800) 280-9529 or text the issue and location to 50894 followed by all the relevant details.
ABOUT THE 2023 ARMY-NAVY GAME PRESENTED BY USAA
The Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will be played at Gillette Stadium and in New England for the first time in the 124-game series history on Dec. 9, 2023. In a fitting year for Massachusetts to host America's Game, 2023 features several notable milestones for the Commonwealth and the United States, including the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, taking place just one week after the 2023 Army-Navy Game. Hosting America's Game also adds another chapter to Massachusetts' and New England's rich history with the Army, Navy and United States as a whole. Massachusetts was the birthplace of the National Guard in 1636, and the Bay State is also home to the Charlestown Navy Yard, one of the six original Navy shipyards in the country, as well as the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned naval vessel afloat. Additionally, the first battles of the American Revolution, the Battles of Lexington and Concord, took place in Massachusetts.
In addition to the 2023 Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium, a number of associated events will be hosted at historic sites throughout the Greater Boston region on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, including the Patriot Games, the Army-Navy Gala and Media Row. For additional information about the 2023 Army-Navy Game presented by USAA at Gillette Stadium, please visit GilletteStadium.com/ArmyNavy and ArmyNavyGame.com.
ABOUT GILLETTE STADIUM
Gillette Stadium, located in Foxborough, Mass., is New England's premier sports and entertainment venue. The 64,628-seat stadium is the full-time home of the NFL's six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, the home field of the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and one of the world's top grossing concert venues, according to Billboard and Pollstar. Gillette Stadium has also hosted several notable sporting events including the 2016 NHL Winter Classic, international soccer matches, NCAA athletics, professional lacrosse, motor sports and the Massachusetts high school football state championships, and will host the 2023 Army-Navy Game and FIFA Men's World Cup 2026 matches. Additionally, Gillette Stadium served as the northeast's first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site. The site, operated by CIC Health, administered more than 610,000 vaccinations over 148 days of operation in early 2021. For more information, visit www.GilletteStadium.com or follow @GilletteStadium on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.