Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host baby shower for single mothers at Gillette Stadium

Goodell confident HGH testing in place by next season

Feb 04, 2013 at 12:10 AM
Marc Sessler, NFL.com
500x305-goodell-state-of-nfl2013.jpg

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday expressed confidence that human growth hormone testing will be in place when teams kick off next season.

"I believe that HGH testing is going to happen prior to the 2013 NFL season. It's the right thing to do for the players," Goodell told reporters during his annual state of the league news conference.

Said Goodell: "It's the right thing to do for the integrity of the game. And it's also the right thing to do, to send the right message to everybody else in sports: You don't have to play the game by taking performance-enhancing drugs. The science is there. There is no question about that."

The commissioner pointed to the Olympics and Major League Baseball as vehicles that have already moved the ball on HGH testing, and he's correct on this front -- the NFL has fallen behind on the issue.

Goodell pointed out the league and the NFL Players Association agreed to testing in the new collective bargaining agreement two years ago. That was treated as a major victory in the days following the lockout, but there's been little progress since. The union still has questions about the appeals process behind HGH testing, but the commissioner downplayed speculation his authority to discipline is holding up an agreement with the NFLPA.

"With all due respect, we gave them, as part of HGH, arbitration -- third-party arbitration," Goodell told NFL Network's Rich Eisen. "It wouldn't be my decision. They can move toward a system that is more of a third-party system, particularly as it relates to drug testing, so that's counter-intuitive for me."

Testing is long overdue, but until the NFL and the union bridge their differences over this issue, HGH monitoring remains more of a hope than a reality.

Trending Video

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Steve Burton sits down to talk 1-on-1 with quarterback Mac Jones about joining the Patriots organization and looking at what has unfolded so far this season.

Adrian Phillips 11/24: "The great thing about our locker room is that everybody rocks with everybody"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Matthew Slater 11/24: "Seven wins doesn't get you anywhere"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy on Tennessee 11/24: "That o-line, they're a good group"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

Mac Jones is asked a series of back-to-back questions about his teammates and coaching staff.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
