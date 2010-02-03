Goodell says uncapped 2010 is 'virtually certain'

In talking with NFL Network's Rich Eisen about the CBA negotiations with the Players' Association, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell struck a conciliatory tone, saying the sides need to work harder to reach an accord.
"The real core message here is that we all want to get a fair agreement, for the players, for the owners, to allow the game to continue to grow," said Goodell. "There are conversations going on, that's a positive step. But we're all frustrated there's not more progress."
As for next season, Goodell admitted it will most likely be uncapped, "It's looking virtually certain we'll get to that point."