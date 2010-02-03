Goodell says uncapped 2010 is 'virtually certain'

In talking with NFL Network's Rich Eisen about the CBA negotiations with the Players' Association, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell struck a conciliatory tone, saying the sides need to work harder to reach an accord.

"The real core message here is that we all want to get a fair agreement, for the players, for the owners, to allow the game to continue to grow," said Goodell. "There are conversations going on, that's a positive step. But we're all frustrated there's not more progress."