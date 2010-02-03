Official website of the New England Patriots

Goodell says uncapped 2010 is 'virtually certain'

Feb 03, 2010 at 03:00 AM

In talking with NFL Network's Rich Eisen about the CBA negotiations with the Players' Association, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell struck a conciliatory tone, saying the sides need to work harder to reach an accord.

"The real core message here is that we all want to get a fair agreement, for the players, for the owners, to allow the game to continue to grow," said Goodell. "There are conversations going on, that's a positive step. But we're all frustrated there's not more progress."

As for next season, Goodell admitted it will most likely be uncapped, "It's looking virtually certain we'll get to that point."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

