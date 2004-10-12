Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 03 - 12:00 AM | Mon Sep 06 - 11:55 PM

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Green getting worse every week, and so are the Packers

Oct 12, 2004 at 05:00 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - This was the year Ahman Green was going to be the heart of Green Bay's offense, with Brett Favre playing a supporting role. The Packers had visions of winning a championship as John Elway did twice with Terrell Davis in Denver.

Those plans have changed.

Green keeps fumbling, opponents have adjusted to stopping the run, and a sievelike defense has forced the Packers to throw more than they would like.

Since rushing 33 times for 119 yards in Green Bay's opening win at Carolina, Green's carries have fallen to 24, 17, 15 and 10 in his last four games, all losses.

He hasn't reached the end zone since scoring three times in the opener, and his yards have dipped from 128 in Week 2 - when his fumble led to a game-turning 95-yard touchdown return by Chicago - to 67, 58 and 33.

He looks nothing like the running back who gained 1,887 yards and scored 20 touchdowns a year ago, and consequently, the Packers look nothing like a team that came within an overtime loss at Philadelphia of reaching the NFC title game in January.

The Tennessee Titans brought the league's worst run defense into Lambeau Field on Monday night, giving up more than five yards a carry. But the Packers had just five yards total at halftime, and Green finished with only 33 yards on 10 runs in the Titans' 48-27 victory.

After Chris Brown had given Tennessee a 14-0 lead with two long touchdown runs, Green ended the Packers' second drive with his fourth fumble of the season.

Green's greatest flaw is his insistence on always carrying the ball in his left arm, which provides opponents a true target and doesn't allow him to fend off pursuers with stiff-arms.

The Packers have learned to live with this because Green, who fumbled seven times in the first nine games last season, has never shown a determination to learn how to switch hands without coughing up the ball even more.

Coach Mike Sherman, who chewed out Green on the sideline after his fumble, has said repeatedly this season that switching hands isn't something the Packers are going to experiment with again because Green was so bad at it the last time they tried.

Benching Green isn't an option, either, because "he does too many good things," Sherman said.

So, the only thing they can do is work with him and remind him of how he held onto the ball down the stretch last season, when he went the final nine games and 246 touches without putting the ball on the ground.

"We will work diligently on that part of the game," Sherman said. "We couldn't have talked more this week about how important in this ballgame not turning the ball over and getting takeaways was. We talked about it every day, at every meeting."

The Packers, though, had six turnovers and no takeaways.

Sherman isn't going to blame the Packers' poor ground game on the loss of center Mike Flanagan, who had season-ending knee surgery last week and was replaced by Grey Ruegamer.

"When you lose a player like Mike Flanagan - or Grady Jackson on the other side of the ball - it does have some rippling effects," Sherman said. "But I certainly do not assume that that is what happened (Monday night). We still should have been able to function without Mike Flanagan. There are four other guys that have played together for quite some time."

Until Monday night, the Packers were the only team in the NFL who hadn't been three games under .500 at any time during the last 12 years, which coincides with Favre's time in Green Bay.

"I am shocked," Sherman said. "But I have confidence in our ability to fight through these things. These are tough times. They are tough times for me, tough times for the team, tough times for our fans."

The Packers hope to become just the ninth team to reach the playoffs after starting 1-4.

"I guess now we find out what we're made of," Green said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

The veteran defensive back will be needed to play an important role in the Patriots secondary.
news

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. 
news

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin made the Patriots initial 53-man roster, extending a streak that goes back almost two decades.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Patriots Premiere event puts focus on 'community heroes' 

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Quinn Nordin 9/2: 'I'm trying to be the best I can'

Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 9/2: 'I definitely have my own energy'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Jalen Mills 9/2: 'Wherever they want to play me, I'm comfortable'

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 9/2: 'I'm going to embrace the challenge'

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Press Pass: Mac Jones takes the reins

Josh McDaniels, Troy Brown, Ivan Fears and more discuss the current makeup of the Patriots roster following cut down day.

Patriots honor community heroes

The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation celebrated individuals who served their community during the pandemic at the 2021 Patriots Premiere.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising