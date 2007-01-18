Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Steelers

Scouting the Steelers: Key Schematic Elements and Matchups in Patriots-Steelers

Week 2: Patriots - Steelers Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots take on the Steelers

10 to Watch: Potent Steelers defense awaits Patriots

Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers Defense

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Embracing Role as a 'Safety Blanket' for Mac Jones

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Harrison back at Patriots practice

New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison practiced Jan. 18, stretching his injured right knee that kept him out of the first two playoff games.

Jan 18, 2007 at 03:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Jan. 18, 2007) -- New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison practiced Jan. 18, stretching his injured right knee that kept him out of the first two playoff games.

Harrison had been listed Jan. 17 as doubtful for the AFC Championship Game at Indianapolis. An updated injury report was to be issued later Jan. 18.

He was at the start of the practice for the stretching portion open to the media and, after putting on his helmet, picked up a football before reporters and photographers left. On Jan. 17, he wasn't at the start of practice, although he walked without a limp in the locker room before his teammates left for the workout.

Harrison strained his right knee in the last regular-season game, a 40-23 win over Tennessee, when he was blocked by wide receiver Bobby Wade. That kept him out of the playoff games -- wins of 37-16 over the New York Jets and 24-21 at the San Diego Chargers.

The game against the Titans was just his second after he missed six games with a broken right shoulder blade sustained when he was tackling Marvin Harrison in a 27-20 loss to the Colts in Foxborough.

Last season, Harrison played only the first three games and missed both playoff games after tearing three ligaments in his left knee in a 23-20 win at Pittsburgh. But he started the first eight regular-season games this season.

Three players listed as questionable with the flu also attended the start of the practice -- wide receiver Troy Brown, defensive lineman Mike Wright and offensive tackle Ryan O'Callaghan. Brown and linebacker Tedy Bruschi had canceled media sessions earlier because they weren't feeling well, team spokesman Stacey James said.

Cornerback Ellis Hobbs said he felt fine and takes precautions against getting sick.

"Just wash your hands before you eat, take a shower," he said Thursday. "I carry a little bottle of (rubbing) alcohol around with me now, I know to spray it on my hands every now and then."

He has played when he's been sick.

"I think we all have," Hobbs said. "We've all been down that road once. You get going, You deal with it afterwards."

The team tries to keep sick players away from healthy ones, he said, sometimes not allowing them into the same meetings.

"I haven't really been looking around to see who's been in the meetings or not," Hobbs said, "but I heard a couple of people coughing."



