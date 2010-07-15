Official website of the New England Patriots

Help Vince Wilfork - Play SCVNGR

Jul 15, 2010 at 02:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - July 15, 2010 - While the New England Patriots are gearing up for the 2010 season, All-Pro defensive lineman Vince Wilfork just had his 2004 Super Bowl ring stolen. And he needs your help to get it back. All you need to do is play SCVNGR.

Starting today, the search is on across New England, and it's powered by SCVNGR - the location-based iPhone and Android app about going places, doing fun challenges and earning points all while unlocking badges and sharing your activity with your friends. Patriots fans can play special Patriots challenges at hundreds of spots across New England in the special "Help Vince" trek on SCVNGR. Along the way, special Patriots badges are awarded and prizes given daily and weekly, as well as the Ultimate-Grand-Finale-Finito-ZOMG-We-Found-Vince's-Ring prize: a private lunch with a Patriots player!

From Burlington, Vermont to Gillette Stadium to Mystic, Connecticut, and everywhere in between, the game is on to find the ring.

"SCVNGR gives Patriots fans a new and unique opportunity to interact with the team and each other," said Jonathan Kraft, president of the New England Patriots. "For 16 years our organization has invested in digital technology that enhances our relationship with our fans. Because we believe mobile gaming is the next evolution in social media, we've partnered with SCVNGR, a clear leader in this emerging space, on 'Help Vince' and other games."

"This is clearly one of the coolest things that has ever been built on SCVNGR," said Seth Priebatsch, Chief Ninja of SCVNGR. "The Patriots have built awesome challenges all across New England. Literally millions of people can help Vince find his ring by doing these quick, fun challenges at the places near them. And win cool stuff. Oh and it only takes six seconds to do a challenge. So grab the app and get going!"

To "Help Vince," just download the SCVNGR app for iPhone or Android. Tap the treks tab and select the "Help Vince" trek. Then it's on! Find a place near you. Do the challenge there. Earn points. Win prizes! And make sure to register at Patriots.com. After that, people, it's all in your hands… (Pun somewhat intended.)

To learn more about how to help Vince, please visit www.patriots.com/helpvince.

About SCVNGR

SCVNGR is a game. Playing is simple: Go places. Do challenges. Earn points! Players unlock badges, earn rewards and can broadcast their activity out to their social graph. SCVNGR is played via a free iPhone & Android app. But playing SCVNGR is only half of it. Individuals and enterprises can also build on SCVNGR by adding custom challenges at their favorite locations. SCVNGR is funded by Google Ventures and Highland Capital Partners. Visit www.scvngr.com to learn more.

About the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are one of the National Football League's premier franchises. Since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994, the Patriots have won more total games (183) than any other NFL team. New England is enjoying a remarkable run of sustained success as the only NFL team to win at least nine games in each of the last nine seasons. The Patriots are one of just two teams in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a four-year span, claiming titles following the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons, and in 2007 became the only team in NFL history to complete a regular season with a 16-0 record. The team is located in Foxborough, Mass. - halfway between Boston and Providence, R.I. - and plays home games at Gillette Stadium. Patriots fans are among the most loyal and passionate fans in the country. The Patriots have sold out each home game since 1994 and their games are consistently the highest rated television programs in the Boston market each year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

