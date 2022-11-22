Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Vikings

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings.

Nov 22, 2022
New England Patriots

WEEK 12 · Thu 11/24 · 8:20 PM EST

Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by NBC and can be seen locally on NBC 10 Boston. Mike Tirco will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett as the color analyst. Melissa Stark will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Robert Hyland and directed by Drew Esocoff.

Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

NATIONAL RADIO

Thursday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One. Bill Rosinski will call the game with Ryan Harris providing analysis.

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 820 (MIN) | SiriusXM: 225 (NE), 227 (MIN)

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (OUTSIDE U.S.)

Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network! *Blackout restrictions apply.

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Thursday from 6 PM - 8 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

