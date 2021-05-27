Hunter Henry fitting right in

"It's a great time before training camp comes to just get a lot of reps that maybe we can't get back," explained Henry, despite tearing his ACL at an OTA practice and losing his 2018 season with the Chargers. "I enjoy being here, it's fun to be around the guys, build this team chemistry as we go into the season."

With veteran numbers being released, Henry will wear no. 85 this season, which he figured to be a tribute to his former teammate Antonio Gates. But it's another tight end great, and former Patriot, Rob Gronkowski, that Henry has been spending more time on as he's been diving into old film to get a jump on the New England offense.

"Anytime you're learning something new you just have to immerse yourself in it so I've watched a lot of film," said Henry. "I've watched a lot of Gronk in the past two months. Obviously one of the best tight ends to play the game... It's an honor to be in the same tight end room and try to continue that legacy of tight ends here."

So far, Henry looks to be settling in nicely and that's good news for an offense that could use all the athletic talents he displayed on the field on Thursday.