Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 26 - 02:00 PM | Sun Oct 29 - 10:40 AM

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

One-on-One With Davon Godchaux | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

Pats From the Past: Mike Vrabel

Patriots QB Mac Jones Focused on 'Build[ing] Off Momentum' Following Win Over the Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

Bill Belichick's Journey to 300 Regular Season Wins

Patriots Defenders Stepping Up

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee attends Patriots game as Jonathan Jones' guest

Bill O'Brien, Assistant Coaches Speak About Patriots Offense's Recent Progress

Unfiltered Mailbag: How should the Patriots treat the trade deadline?

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Week 7 win over the Bills

Illinois businessman Khan agrees to buy Rams, pending approval

Rumors that the St. Louis Rams were being sold have been rampant the past couple of years, raising concerns that the franchise would end its recent sad-sack run with a move out of town.

Feb 12, 2010 at 12:00 AM

ST. LOUIS -- Rumors that the St. Louis Rams were being sold have been rampant the past couple of years, raising concerns that the franchise would end its recent sad-sack run with a move out of town.

The Rams announced Thursday that its majority owners have indeed agreed to sell their stake, but to a potential buyer within driving distance -- and one who doesn't want to relocate the once-proud franchise.

If approved by a 75 percent vote of NFL owners, Chip Rosenbloom and Lucia Rodriguez, the children of the late Rams owner Georgia Frontiere, will sell their 60 percent stake to Shahid Khan, the 55-year-old president of an auto parts manufacturer, Flex-N-Gate, in Urbana, Ill.

"Today is a tremendously exciting day, I think, for the organization," said Kevin Demoff, the Rams' executive vice president of football operations and chief operating officer. "Whether or not the sale to a prospective buyer goes through, I think it reaffirms to everybody the commitment this club has to St. Louis and our belief in this marketplace."

Demoff said he wasn't aware whether an agreement had been submitted to the NFL. He said the sale could be completed as early as May.

Kitty Ratcliffe, the head of the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission, applauded the announcement.

"I thought that was very good news," she said. "It's someone from the general area, is a fan of the team, has been in the dome and obviously has ties to the area."

Forbes magazine recently estimated that the Rams' franchise has a value of $913 million, 25th out of 32 NFL teams, though some experts have said a more realistic sale price will be closer to $750 million. The sale was first reported by the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Stan Kroenke, a billionaire from Columbia, Mo., owns the remaining 40 percent of the franchise as well as the NBA's Denver Nuggets, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche, Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids plus a large stake in the Arsenal soccer club.

Kroenke has 60 days to decide what to do with his stake in the Rams. He could choose to sell or make a bid to become the sole owner, although such a bid would be complicated by the NFL's restriction of cross-ownership. A spokesman for Kroenke didn't respond to an e-mail from The Associated Press.

"I believe at the end of the 60 days, you'll know who is buying what percentage of the club, if they're actually moving forward on the sale," Demoff said.

During the process, Demoff said the Rams were under no financial constraints.

"We're excited to go into free agency and to the draft and find ways to improve this team," Demoff said.

The sale of the Rams has been expected since Frontiere's death in January 2008. Her children are both involved in other interests, and neither has ties to St. Louis.

A group headed by St. Louis Blues owner Dave Checketts also was interested in buying the Rams. Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh initially was part of the Checketts group, but he was dropped in October after adverse publicity about his involvement.

The sale has raised concerns in St. Louis, which lost the Cardinals after the 1987 season when Bill Bidwill moved the franchise to Arizona. Several games last season weren't sold out, though that was partly due to the on-field performance -- at 1-15, the Rams had the worst record in the league.

Khan didn't return The Associated Press' calls to his home or company.

According to federal court records in Illinois, the Internal Revenue Service has accused Khan and his wife, Ann, of improperly sheltering $250 million in income between 1999 and 2003, reducing their taxes by $85 million. In an interview with The News-Gazette of Champaign, Ill., in early 2009, Shahid Khan said the couple paid the IRS $68 million to settle the dispute, but he insisted he'd done nothing wrong.

"There isn't a hint of a criminal issue here," Khan told the newspaper, saying he planned to try to get the money back through litigation. It wasn't clear whether he has taken legal steps since then to recover the money, and an IRS spokesman declined comment Thursday.

Last year, Forbes ranked Flex-N-Gate as the 229th largest private company in the U.S., with an estimated $2.14 billion in annual revenue. The company says on its Web site that it has more than 9,500 employees at plants and other facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Argentina and Spain.

St. Louis was without an NFL team from 1988 to 1994.

The NFL passed over St. Louis for the smaller Jacksonville, Fla., market when it awarded an expansion team in 1993. Two years later, civic leaders convinced Frontiere, a St. Louis native, to move the team from Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest market, back to her hometown.

Within a few years, the Rams put together a powerhouse team that won a Super Bowl title 10 years ago behind quarterback Kurt Warner and the rest of the "Greatest Show on Turf." But lately, the Rams have been one of the NFL's worst teams, going 6-42 from 2007 to 2009.

A loophole in the Rams' lease allows them to move after the 2014 season if the Edward Jones Dome isn't deemed among the top quarter of all NFL stadiums by various measurements. The dome is fast becoming one of the league's older venues, and getting it into the top quarter seems unlikely.

The convention commission spent $30 million upgrading the facility before last season, installing new scoreboards and video boards and upgrading club seating. Next season, the dome is due for a new grass field that can be stored and used in subsequent seasons, a major upgrade.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From school visits and block parties to Halloween celebrations, here's how the New England Patriots gave back in the community this week.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by SERVPRO.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.
news

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

The New England Patriots and Revolution hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients, and the athletes fully embraced the space theme.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jalen Mills 10/27: "We've just got to be prepared"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/27: "Ready to capitalize on great opportunities"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 10/27: "Guys who perform the best play the most"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Patriots Players Tour Gillette Stadium Lighthouse

Patriots players JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rhamondre Stevenson, Bryce Baringer, Chad Ryland and Marte Mapu went on a field trip to tour the new Gillette Stadium Lighthouse.

Coach Bill Belichick on Maine Tragedy: "We're thinking about you down here with the Patriots"

Watch as Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offers his thoughts on the tragedy in Lewiston, Maine.

Player To Watch Week 8 - Demario Douglas

Mike Dussault breaks down this week's player to watch during this week's game against the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Demario Douglas.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising