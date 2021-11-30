Official website of the New England Patriots

Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

Nov 30, 2021 at 02:26 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Memories will be made and champions will be crowned when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Football Championships, presented by Cross Insurance, come to Foxborough on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3, marking the 14th year Gillette Stadium has hosted football state championship games.

The three-day event features eight championship games and will provide student-athletes from 16 MIAA high schools and their respective communities with a tournament experience of a lifetime on the home turf of the 2021 Supporters' Shield Winner New England Revolution and six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. After more than 100 playoff football games across the state in a four-week span, 16 teams will compete in one of the most exciting, action-packed weeks of football in New England when they take the Gillette Stadium field for their respective division's state title.

Adding to the excitement will be thousands of cheering fans, cheerleaders and school bands. State championship participants and their fans will be treated to an NFL-caliber game presentation with music and replays on the stadium's high-definition video boards, including Gillette Stadium's new South End Zone Video display featuring 11,660 square feet of digital space and ranking the seventh-largest in professional football. The Kraft family will donate the use of Gillette Stadium's field for the games.

TICKETING

Tickets for the 2021 MIAA State Football Championships are on sale via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). It is recommended that you add your mobile tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay to beat busy network connections at the game or event. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at https://www.gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students/senior citizens. Children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission. The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games and a game day discount of $3 off adult admission at The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon (must show game ticket). Wednesday's tickets provide access to all three Wednesday games, Thursday's tickets provide access to all three Thursday games, and Friday's tickets provide access to that evening's doubleheader. Please note reentry to this event is prohibited.

GILLETTE STADIUM NOW CASHLESS

Gillette Stadium has gone completely cashless. All fan points of sale now accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash to card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

A reminder that Gillette Stadium's Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the MIAA High School Football State Championships. That policy states that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet (cannot exceed 6.5" x 4.5") will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium. If carrying a bag inside the stadium is necessary, there are three options: A clear plastic bag the size of a one-gallon plastic freezer bag (does not exceed 11" x 11"), a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5" x 4.5" (approximately the size of a hand) or a clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12" x 12" x 6". Bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags, diaper bags and backpacks, will not be stored at Gillette Stadium. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit https://www.gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

PARKING

Parking is included as part of the Gillette Stadium/MIAA Tournament experience. Fans arriving via Route 495 and Route 1 North should enter the stadium parking lots via the P7 or P8 entrances. Fans arriving via Route 95 and Route 1 South should enter the stadium parking lots via the P1 entrance. No tailgating will be allowed in the parking lots. Fan buses are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to each game's approximate start time.

STADIUM GATES

All fans will enter the stadium via the Patriot Place Gate in the Enel Plaza, located near the ticket office. Gates will open at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

PATRIOTS FOUNDATION TOY DRIVE

The Patriots Foundation is hosting their annual toy drive to benefit children in need this holiday season. Fans attending the MIAA High School Football Championships are encouraged to bring new and unwrapped toys to drop off at the blue and white collection bins throughout Patriot Place.

FAN PROMISE

While vaccinations will not be required for fans' stadium entry, all ticketholders must agree that neither they nor their guests will attend an event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event. Unvaccinated fans are asked to wear a mask to Gillette Stadium events.

CONCESSIONS AND DINING

Concessions will be available throughout the day at Gillette Stadium. In addition, Patriot Place features 17 casual to high-end restaurants for pregame meals or postgame celebrations. Visit www.patriot-place.com for restaurant info.

SEATING AREAS

All fans will be seated on the east side of the stadium. The home teams will be on the east sideline and its fans will be seated in sections 104-108. The visiting teams will be on the west sideline and its fans will be seated in sections 110-114.

MERCHANDISE

MIAA state championship merchandise will be available near section 105.

POSTGAME AWARDS CEREMONIES

The postgame awards ceremonies for the first two games on Wednesday and Thursday, and the first game on Friday, will take place on the main concourse behind section 127. Fans are permitted to walk from the east side of the stadium to watch the awards ceremony. The postgame awards ceremonies for the last game on each day will take place on the field.

THE PATRIOTS HALL OF FAME PRESENTED BY RAYTHEON

The award-winning Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon will offer $3 off adult admission on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with a ticket to the MIAA High School Football Championships (regular admission to The Hall is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and active military and $5 for children ages 5-12. Children 4 and younger are free). The Hall is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Hall's New England Football exhibit displays jerseys from all of the 2019 MIAA football champions, and following each of this year's state championship games will begin displaying jerseys from all of the 2021 champions.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Kraft Sports Productions will produce the television broadcast, which will air all of Wednesday's and Thursday's games on WSBK on Saturday, Dec. 4 on a tape-delayed basis. Wednesday's and Thursday's games will also be live-streamed on CBSN Boston, WBZ's free streaming service. Fans can find CBSN Boston on CBSBoston.com, on the CBS Boston app, or on smart TVs via Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku. Additionally, Friday's games will be streaming on NFHS Network at www.nfhsnetwork.com and Wednesday's and Thursday's games will be streaming on Patriots.com.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1 SCHEDULE

Game Time and Online Streaming Info

Hull vs. Randolph, 3:00 p.m. Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com

Wahconah vs. Cohasset, 5:30 p.m.* Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com

North Reading vs. Swampscott, 8:00 p.m.* Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com

THURSDAY, DEC. 2 SCHEDULE

Game Time and Online Streaming Info

Marblehead vs. North Attleborough, 3:00 p.m. Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com

Central Catholic vs. Springfield Central, 5:30 p.m.* Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com

Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip, 8:00 p.m.* Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com

FRIDAY, DEC. 3 SCHEDULE

Game Time and Online Streaming Info

Abington vs. Rockland, 5:00 p.m. NFHSNetwork.com

Scituate vs. Duxbury, 7:30 p.m.* NFHSNetwork.com

*All game times approximate

Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

