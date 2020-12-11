Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Fresh off his removal from Injured Reserve, rookie tight end Devin Asiasi will suit up tonight against the Rams. With fellow Dalton Keene having been activated this past Sunday for the Chargers game, the two 2020 draft choices will suit up together for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, veteran Ryan Izzo was placed on IR earlier today, though, and the other tight end, Jordan Thomas, is among tonight's inactive Patriots. So, if the Patriots intend to utilize their tight end position in this game, they'll have to rely on the rookie duo, who've yet to contribute much to the offense thus far. Asiasi hasn't suited up for the last five games.

More positive Patriots news involves the defensive backfield, where J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones, both injured in the previous game in Los Angeles a few days ago, will give it a try tonight versus the Rams. On the other hand, safety Terrence Brooks is a healthy scratch (not listed on the injury report) for the second straight game.