Official website of the New England Patriots

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Belestrator: Stopping the Rams Rushing Attack 

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Dec 10, 2020 at 07:20 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2020-InactivesAnalysis-pdc

Fresh off his removal from Injured Reserve, rookie tight end Devin Asiasi will suit up tonight against the Rams. With fellow Dalton Keene having been activated this past Sunday for the Chargers game, the two 2020 draft choices will suit up together for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, veteran Ryan Izzo was placed on IR earlier today, though, and the other tight end, Jordan Thomas, is among tonight's inactive Patriots. So, if the Patriots intend to utilize their tight end position in this game, they'll have to rely on the rookie duo, who've yet to contribute much to the offense thus far. Asiasi hasn't suited up for the last five games.

More positive Patriots news involves the defensive backfield, where J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones, both injured in the previous game in Los Angeles a few days ago, will give it a try tonight versus the Rams. On the other hand, safety Terrence Brooks is a healthy scratch (not listed on the injury report) for the second straight game.

L.A. has no significant names on its inactive list tonight. The only player who stood out earlier in the week was defensive lineman Michael Brockers (neck), but he'll be in uniform this evening.

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 13.
news

Inactive Analysis: Michel returns, but who plays LT?

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 12.
news

Inactive Analysis: Gilmore, Bentley to play; Michel sits

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 11.
news

Game-Day Roster Update: Duo not traveling to Houston

One defender and one offensive player won't make the Week 11 trip to Texas.
news

Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 10.
news

Inactive Analysis: TE an issue once again

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 9.
news

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Three key Patriots defenders won't play Monday night against the Jets.
news

Inactive Analysis: Both rookie TEs sidelined in Buffalo

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 8.
news

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

The cornerback's practice-week knee injury forced the team to declare him out for this Sunday's Bills game.
news

Inactive Analysis: Good news for OL, bad news for rookies

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 7.
news

Inactive Analysis: With Newton back, O-Line the center of attention once again

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 6.

Latest News

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Activate TE Devin Asiasi to the 53-man Roster; Place TE Ryan Izzo on Injured Reserve

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Immeasurable impact: Why Devin McCourty deserves to be the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H.

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Significance of returning to UCLA, L.A. isn't lost on Matthew Slater

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Patriots WR Gunner Olszewksi Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Stephon Gilmore, Jayson Tatum swap jerseys

Unfiltered Notebook 12/8: Dugger continues on rapid track

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/8

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/7

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

Advertising