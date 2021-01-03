Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Full Highlights from Patriots - Bills | NFL Week 16

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Jan 03, 2021 at 11:48 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2020-InactivesAnalysis-pdc

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – This past week, 21 Patriots were listed in one form or another on the team's injury report. Even if you count this year's beefed-up practice squad, that's an inordinate amount of players, and several of them are regular starters.

So, with this being the final game of New England's 2020 season, it wasn't all that surprising to learn that three of them were declared Out for this meeting with the Jets at the end of the practice week.

Changes are coming this afternoon to the Patriots' starting offensive line, where center David Andrews and right guard Shaq Mason were ruled out for this game on Friday. Both men are dealing with calf injuries that kept them out of practice all last week. New England has a number of options to replace them, with veteran James Ferentz likely to start in place of Andrews.

Defensively, some good news as co-captains Lawrence Guy and Ja'Whaun Bentley are back in the lineup after missing last week's game with shoulder problems.

However, a pair of linebackers will sit this one out after not practicing all week. Terez Hall suffered an ankle injury a week ago versus Buffalo, while rookie LB Anfernee Jennings incurred a shoulder injury in that game.

Of the five practice squad players promoted on Saturday to the active roster, only CB D'Angelo Ross will be inactive for today's game as a healthy scratch. That means DE/TE Rashod Berry, LB Cassh Maluia, DB Michael Jackson, and OL Ross Reynolds could see action in this final game of the 2020 regular season.

Meanwhile, running back Damien Harris' lingering ankle issue appeared to worsen as his limited week of practice went on, to the point that he didn't take part at all on New Year's Day. He was ruled out for this game that day as well before being placed on Injured Reserve. He'll finish the 2020 regular season the way he started it – by sitting out three straight games.

From the Jets' sideline, the most notable absence will be RB Frank Gore, who was ruled out as far back as last Monday. One of the game's all-time leading rushers, Gore was placed on IR just before the New Year.

