Inactive Analysis: Edelman, Karras in, J-Mac out versus Bengals

Center Ted Karras will also suit up today. He was held out of action last week against K.C. after he suffered a knee injury at Houston the prior week. James Ferentz filled in for Karras versus the Chiefs, but Karras likely will be back in his usual spot today.

Meanwhile, after missing the previous two games with a groin issue, CB Jason McCourty returned to game action last Sunday, but appeared in only a handful of plays. He continued to be limited in practices this past week, and today, he'll be a spectator once again when the Patriots face the Bengals here in Ohio.

New England will have to delve into its deep secondary to compensate for McCourty's absence, with J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones the likely candidates to see more action today.

Rookie DL Byron Cowart was ruled out Saturday before the club departed for Cincinnati. He returned to practice on a limited basis this past week, but isn't yet sufficiently recovered from the concussion he suffered a couple weeks back.

Elsewhere, the Patriots will deactivate the usual names who are otherwise healthy: QB Cody Kessler, O-linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Korey Cunningham, TE Ryan Izzo, and rookie RB Damien Harris.