Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Dec 06, 2020 at 03:13 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2020-InactivesAnalysis-pdc

Fear not, both Cam Newton and J.C. Jackson are suiting up today versus the Chargers. The QB made his first appearance on the injury report this past week with an abdomen issue that limited his practice time. Jackson also practiced on a limited basis due to a hip injury from last week's game, but both men are fit enough to play today.

If Newton has any issues, though, Jarrett Stidham is the lone backup, as veteran Brian Hoyer remains on the game-day inactive list, as has been the case since early October.

New England's offense could also get some tight end assistance from rookie Dalton Keene, just called up from the Injured Reserve list yesterday. His return to the lineup bumps Jordan Thomas, a mid-season acquisition, to the inactive list today versus L.A.

Of New England's six deactivated players today, veteran safety Terrence Brooks is a bit of a surprise as a healthy scratch (not listed on the injury report). Rookie Kyle Dugger has been seeing more action of late, of course, but he's also dealing with a toe injury that limited his practice activity.

The Chargers, meantime, will be without starting linebacker Denzel Perryman. He was originally listed as Doubtful to play today after missing all three practices this past week with a back injury.

