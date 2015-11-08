Official website of the New England Patriots

Inactives: Redskins at Patriots

The New England Patriots and Washington Redskins announce the following inactives for their Week 9 game on Sunday, November 8, 2015.

Nov 08, 2015 at 03:37 AM
New England Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

James White, RB

Marcus Cannon, OL

Tre' Jackson, G

Keshawn Martin, WR

Jamie Collins, LB

Jabaal Sheard, DL

Trey Flowers, DL

WASHINGTON REDSKINS INACTIVES

Robert Griffin III, QB

Rashad Ross, WR

DeAngelo Hall, CB

Frank Kearse, DE

Kory Lichtensteiger, C

Anthony McCoy, TE

Terrance Knighton, NT

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

