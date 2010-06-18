Individual Game Tickets To Go On Sale June 21

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The remainder of the individual game tickets to the Patriots' home games this year will be made available for sale through Ticketmaster on Monday, June 21, 2010 at 12:00 p.m. The New England Patriots annually cap their season ticket sales, leaving a limited number in reserve for Patriots fans who wish to attend just a game or two each season. Those tickets will be released for sale through Ticketmaster. Visa, a proud sponsor of the National Football League and the New England Patriots, will once again be the only form of payment accepted for Patriots tickets.

All ticket orders will be processed through Ticketmaster. Tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. Ticket orders can be completed online at ticketmaster.com or by phone by calling 800-745-3000. Once again, all phone and online orders must be made exclusively with a Visa credit or debit card.

If recent years are any indication, fans can expect all regular season games to sell out within minutes. If that occurs again this year, 2010 will be the 17th consecutive season that the Patriots have announced a complete sellout prior to the start of the regular season. The Patriots' streak of consecutive sellouts is currently 170 games. The streak began in 1994, the year that Robert Kraft purchased the franchise. The streak includes all preseason, regular season and postseason games since Sept. 4, 1994. If the Patriots sell out every game again this season, the streak will extend to 180 consecutive games by the end of the 2010 regular season.

The on-sale information for purchasing individual game tickets to Patriots games in 2010 is listed below:

Sale Date: Monday, June 21, 2010

Time:12:00 p.m. ET