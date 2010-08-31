 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

EXCLUSIVE: Eliot Wolf NFL Combine Interview

Eliot Wolf 2/27: "It's a really good year for quarterbacks"

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats pass on QB?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

2024 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

10 Patriots Things to Watch at 2024 Scouting Combine

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 3 & 4 (video edition)

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Unfiltered: Coaching Staff Impressions, Recent Roster Moves, NFL Combine Preview

Patriots Catch-22: NFL Scouting Combine Preview, Takeaways from Coaching Staff Media

Five Takeaways From the Patriots Introductory Press Conference With New Coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Introduces Patriots Coordinators to the Media | Full Press Conference

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Wide Receiver Rankings

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

Mic'd Up | Matthew Slater's Final New England Patriots Game

Patriots Unfiltered 2/20: Matthew Slater's Retirement Announcement, Coaching Staff Update, Which Draft QB Has Best Fit

Statement from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo on Matthew Slater's Retirement

Injuries cloud season prospects for Sharper, Ingram

All-Pro safety Darren Sharper and veteran linebacker Clint Ingram expected to play central roles on a turnover-causing, playmaking defense that helped the New Orleans Saints win their first Super Bowl last season.

Aug 31, 2010 at 12:00 AM

METAIRIE, La. -- All-Pro safety Darren Sharper and veteran linebacker Clint Ingram expected to play central roles on a turnover-causing, playmaking defense that helped the New Orleans Saints win their first Super Bowl last season.

As the Saints began the final week of the preseason, though, it looked unlikely that either would play against the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener on Sept. 9.

Both are rehabilitating from surgery on their left knees, and neither has practiced in pads since training camp opened in late July.

Currently, they are on the physically unable to perform list. On Monday, coach Sean Payton could not even guarantee that either player would make it beyond Saturday's final cut.

"One of the scenarios is PUP, the other is active roster and the other is neither of those two, which isn't good," Payton said.

If both players remain on PUP beyond Saturday's deadline for teams to trim active rosters to the regular season maximum of 53, they won't be eligible to play for the first six weeks of the season.

"A drawback might be you might think in three weeks or two weeks they're ready to play," Payton said of leaving the players on the PUP list.

The problem is that Payton is not yet ready to estimate when Sharper or Ingram might be ready, although he did cite one reason for optimism.

"I would say in both cases last week, it was the first week where all of a sudden we felt like we started seeing, both with Clint and Darren, progress in their workouts," Payton said.

Throughout the preseason, Malcolm Jenkins, who was drafted in the first round last season as a cornerback, has started in free safety spot where last year Sharper had nine interceptions, returning three for TDs. Second-year pro Jonathan Casillas has been the new starter at linebacker, along with returning starters Jonathan Vilma and Scott Shanle.

If Sharper were to miss the regular-season opener against Minnesota, it would undermine some of the hype he helped generate in a trash talking exchange with Vikings tight end Vinsanthe Shianco via each player's Twitter account. Sharper, who had microfracture surgery after the Super Bowl, has expressed optimism about his health throughout the preseason but did not speak with reporters on Monday.

Ingram, who signed as a free agent after spending his first four seasons with Jacksonville, was expected to compete for a starting role that opened up when Scott Fujita left in free agency for Cleveland. Ingram also had microfracture surgery, which regenerates cartilage that pads the knee joint and usually requires patient rehabilitation.

"I definitely thought that I'd be out there doing something faster than I am now," Ingram said. "Talking to the doctors, it's basically having patience and letting it heal the way it's supposed to heal instead of fighting it the whole season.

"It won't be all the way where I would like it to be, I don't feel at any point in this year," Ingram said. "But I mean, once it gets to where I can get out here and do something without hurting it, I'm all for it."

The Saints must get their roster down to 75 by Tuesday afternoon. On Monday, it stood at 77 after the club brought back free agent defensive tackle Kendrick Clancy, who was with the club for the past three seasons, but missed most of 2009 with a nagging right knee injury that eventually landed him on injured reserve. Clancy, 32, had microfracture surgery as well and was seriously considering retirement when the Saints called.

"I had a nice career, can't complain," said Clancy, a former Mississippi standout who still lives in Oxford, Miss. "When (returning to the Saints) came up, I thought, let me go out here and give it a shot. I'm curious myself."

Clancy, who is 6-foot-1 and said he weighs about 310 pounds, entered 2009 as a projected starter, but lost his job to Remi Ayodele after his injury.

Clancy has had a solid reputation as a run defender throughout his career, and his return will place pressure on 2008 fifth-round draft pick DeMario Pressley and rookie fourth-round choice Al Woods.

"Stop the run -- that's how I spent 10 years in the NFL. That's what I do," Clancy said. "When you ask me if I can stop the run, my answer is, 'No doubt.' I don't do anything else. That's what I do. That's my M.O."

Notes: Payton said starting LB Jonathan Vilma, who hurt his right groin in Friday's preseason game against the San Diego Chargers, won't need surgery and likely will be able to play in the regular-season opener. However, Vilma will miss Thursday night's preseason finale at Tennessee. ... Rookie tight end and third-round draft choice Jimmy Graham practiced for the first time since injuring his right ankle on Aug. 12 at New England. ... Payton said right knee injuries to reserve safety Pierson Prioleau and reserve offensive tackle Zach Strief appear to be minor. Both were injured during Friday night's preseason game against the Chargers. Payton said they are day-to-day.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

The Patriots Director of Scouting sat down exclusively with Patriots.com to discuss free agency, the upcoming NFL Draft, and more from Indianapolis. 
news

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats pass on QB?

The idea of passing on a quarterback remains the hot topic in this week's Patriots mailbag.
news

2024 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

More than 300 of the top prospects will be put through on-field drills, medical testing, exams and interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Der NFL-Combine: Die besten College-Spieler auf dem Prüfstand

Diese Woche findet der alljährliche NFL-Combine statt. Aber was ist der Combine überhaupt, und warum ist das so ein große Event?
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats pass on QB?

2024 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

10 Patriots Things to Watch at 2024 Scouting Combine

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Five Takeaways From the Patriots Introductory Press Conference With New Coordinators Alex Van Pelt, DeMarcus Covington, and Jeremy Springer

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tom Brady's 2000 NFL Combine Workout Highlights

Watch highlights from Tom Brady's workout at the 2000 NFL Combine. The Patriots selected Brady 199 overall in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

EXCLUSIVE: Eliot Wolf NFL Combine Interview

Watch as Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar sit down with director of scouting Eliot Wolf at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Eliot Wolf 2/27: "It's a really good year for quarterbacks"

Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf addresses the media at the NFL Combine on February 27, 2024.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Tune in for the first NFL Mock Draft of 2024 with Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar. Hear more from Lazar and Dussault on top draft picks and players to watch, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels and more ahead of the event in Detroit, Michigan.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 3 & 4 (video edition)

Patriots.com's Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes three and four of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. In these episodes the Patriots ascend to the top of the NFL with three titles in four years but find the national narrative around them changing during a controversial 2007 season. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Introduces Patriots Coordinators to the Media | Full Press Conference

See Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, and the new coordinators including DeMarcus Covington, Jeremy Springer and Alex Van Pelt address the media on February 21, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising