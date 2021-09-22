J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Jackson certainly set the tone on Sunday, making an impressive play on the ball and then intercepting it after the deflection. New teammate Jalen Mills pointed out that Jackson continues to push despite having so much success early in his career.

"The interceptions, of course, you know playing defensive back, I don't care if you're at safety, nickel corner, that's what you play for, you want to get your hands on the ball," said Mills on Tuesday evening. "For me being around him and the work that he puts in I can just keep backtracking on that. He puts in the work each and every day. It shows on Sunday.

"Sometimes you get guys who have success, they may slack off or ease up a little bit. No, each and every day, practice Wednesday through Friday, he's trying to do extra, he's trying to work on his technique, he's going on the side with Coach Mike [Pellegrino] working on press, working on the deep ball, working on stacks and bunches, motions and he's right there. That's what you want to see from a guy who's having a lot of success."