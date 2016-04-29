Jacoby Brissett Conference Call Transcript - 4/29/2016

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="433076"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

Q: What was your initial reaction to being drafted by the Patriots?

JB: I had a great visit when I went up there with those guys a couple of weeks ago and I'm just overly joyed and excited about the opportunity to learn from the greatest in the business in Coach [Bill] Belichick, and Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady. When I got my call it was crazy.

Q: When did you have a sense that they were interested in you?

JB: Not until they called me and I talked to Coach Belichick and Mr. [Robert] Kraft and they just gave me the word right before the pick was announced and I was ecstatic. It was a moment you look forward to all of your life and a dream come true.

Q: What is your work ethic like in the film room?

JB: As a quarterback, you know, just trying to be the best player on the field and make sure to leave no stones unturned and just constant hours of film trying to find ways to win games. [Joe] Thuney's the same way. He's a student of the game. He loves football. It's crazy that me and him will be on the same team again. I just can't wait to get up there and start learning the game.

Q: Do you feel like you've been vindicated after your transfer from Florida to North Carolina State and now being drafted?

JB: Definitely. It all paid off in the long run. I think it gave me a chance to help grow me as a man, as a player, and I wouldn't change it for the world. If I could I'd go back and do it all over again. Everything has worked out for a reason. It put me into the situation where I'm at today.

Q: How valuable was your experience with Charlie Weis during your time at Florida?

JB: I think it was tremendous. We simulated some of the stuff that the Patriots do now and it kind of gave me a little familiarity with some of the stuff when I went up there on my visit. I think he was instrumental to my learning curve in college and I definitely carried a lot of things that he instilled in me at Florida.

Q: Did you stay in touch with him after leaving Florida?

JB: Not too much. Once he got the job at Kansas I rarely got to talk to him after that.

Q: What does Bill Parcells mean to you and how did that relationship start?

JB: It started in high school. He has a house out here and he comes around my high school a lot and him and my high school coach, Jack Daniels, are real good friends and I got the privilege to meet him and he's been - I can't even describe what type of person he is and what he's meant to my life. Just him grooming me as a man and preparing me for tough times, hard times, good times. He's been so helpful to me throughout this process and just keeping my steady and keeping a good head on my shoulders and you know I just can't thank him enough.

Q: What is your comfort level receiving snaps under center?

JB: I did it in high school, did it in college so I mean I'm very familiar with it. It won't be a problem transitioning to it at the next level.

Q: Did they allow you to make checks at the line at North Carolina State?

CJ: At times we had checks out to the run game and some protections as far as pass game, so I mean I'm sure when I get to New England it will be a little different, but I'll still take some of the same nuances and some of the same knowledge and be ready to learn from those guys.

Q: Is it a good situation for you to be able to sit behind a guy like Tom Brady and learn from him?