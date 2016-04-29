Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Dec 11 - 05:55 PM | Tue Dec 12 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Mailbag: Finishing the Final Four Games and Taking a Glance at 2024

NFL Notes: Pats should keep airing it out

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

Eight Patriots Thoughts After the Mini-Bye Week: Leftover Steelers Thoughts, Zappe, Zeke, JuJu, Dugger, and More

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots All Access: Live from the Army-Navy Gala

Locker Room Celebration Following Win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Bailey Zappe in Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

3 Standout Offensive Performances from Pats Win in Pittsburgh

Inside the Locker Room: Matthew Slater Breaks down the Team After the Win over the Steelers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Big Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

7 Keys from Patriots win over Steelers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/7: "Our guys really stepped up"

Bailey Zappe 12/7: "To be able to have the game we had was awesome"

JuJu Smith-Schuster 12/7: "I saw a very confident quarterback zipping it around"

Jacoby Brissett Conference Call Transcript - 4/29/2016

New England Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett addresses the media during his conference call at Gillette Stadium on Friday, April 29, 2016.

Apr 29, 2016 at 05:42 PM
New England Patriots

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="433076"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

Q: What was your initial reaction to being drafted by the Patriots?

JB: I had a great visit when I went up there with those guys a couple of weeks ago and I'm just overly joyed and excited about the opportunity to learn from the greatest in the business in Coach [Bill] Belichick, and Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady. When I got my call it was crazy.

Q: When did you have a sense that they were interested in you?

JB: Not until they called me and I talked to Coach Belichick and Mr. [Robert] Kraft and they just gave me the word right before the pick was announced and I was ecstatic. It was a moment you look forward to all of your life and a dream come true.

Q: What is your work ethic like in the film room?

JB: As a quarterback, you know, just trying to be the best player on the field and make sure to leave no stones unturned and just constant hours of film trying to find ways to win games. [Joe] Thuney's the same way. He's a student of the game. He loves football. It's crazy that me and him will be on the same team again. I just can't wait to get up there and start learning the game.

Q: Do you feel like you've been vindicated after your transfer from Florida to North Carolina State and now being drafted?

JB: Definitely. It all paid off in the long run. I think it gave me a chance to help grow me as a man, as a player, and I wouldn't change it for the world. If I could I'd go back and do it all over again. Everything has worked out for a reason. It put me into the situation where I'm at today.

Q: How valuable was your experience with Charlie Weis during your time at Florida?

JB: I think it was tremendous. We simulated some of the stuff that the Patriots do now and it kind of gave me a little familiarity with some of the stuff when I went up there on my visit. I think he was instrumental to my learning curve in college and I definitely carried a lot of things that he instilled in me at Florida.

Q: Did you stay in touch with him after leaving Florida?

JB: Not too much. Once he got the job at Kansas I rarely got to talk to him after that.

Q: What does Bill Parcells mean to you and how did that relationship start?

JB: It started in high school. He has a house out here and he comes around my high school a lot and him and my high school coach, Jack Daniels, are real good friends and I got the privilege to meet him and he's been - I can't even describe what type of person he is and what he's meant to my life. Just him grooming me as a man and preparing me for tough times, hard times, good times. He's been so helpful to me throughout this process and just keeping my steady and keeping a good head on my shoulders and you know I just can't thank him enough.

Q: What is your comfort level receiving snaps under center?

JB: I did it in high school, did it in college so I mean I'm very familiar with it. It won't be a problem transitioning to it at the next level.

Q: Did they allow you to make checks at the line at North Carolina State?

CJ: At times we had checks out to the run game and some protections as far as pass game, so I mean I'm sure when I get to New England it will be a little different, but I'll still take some of the same nuances and some of the same knowledge and be ready to learn from those guys.

Q: Is it a good situation for you to be able to sit behind a guy like Tom Brady and learn from him?

JB: It's an awesome experience. You've got one of the greatest coaches of all time in Bill Belichick, and you've got Josh McDaniels who's a very good coach, and you've got Tom Brady who you can learn from in every aspect of your life, so I'm just excited to be a sponge in the room and get around those guys and learn from them.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/8

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, December 8, 2023.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/7

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
news

Pittsburgh Steelers Postgame Quotes 12/7

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/6

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
news

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

Find out what Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/5

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe's press conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/4

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Monday, December 4, 2023.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/3

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Postgame Quotes 12/3

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, December 1, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/29

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/27

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Monday, November 27, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: Finishing the Final Four Games and Taking a Glance at 2024

NFL Notes: Pats should keep airing it out

Eight Patriots Thoughts After the Mini-Bye Week: Leftover Steelers Thoughts, Zappe, Zeke, JuJu, Dugger, and More

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

124th Army-Navy Game Arrives at Gillette Stadium

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater Inspires Kids at Providence Elementary School | Patriots off the Field

New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and offensive lineman Cole Strange visit Young Woods Elementary School in Providence, Rhode Island to help promote good attendance and encourage young kids to work hard in school.

Matthew Slater on Thursday's win 12/11: "It gives us some confidence"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Mike Onwenu 12/11: "We all did our job"

Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu addresses the media on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Christian Barmore 12/11: "Staying consistent to my routine"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Matthew Judon Hosts Karaoke Coat Drive for Bridge Over Troubled Waters | Patriots off the Field

Catch a glimpse of New England Patriot Matthew Judon's Karaoke Coat Drive in support of Bridge Over Troubled Waters, an agency that provides services and support for at-risk youth in the Boston area. The Patriots Pro Bowler sings and dances the night away to show support and raise awareness during the holiday season.

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joins ESPN's College GameDay ahead of the 2023 Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium to discuss the history and importance of the game as well as his prediction.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising