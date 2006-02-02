Official website of the New England Patriots

Jags WR Williams settles marijuana charge

Jaguars receiver Reggie Williams will perform community service to settle charges filed after police found a small amount of marijuana in his car earlier this year, authorities said. 

Feb 02, 2006 at 01:00 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 2. 2006) -- Jaguars receiver Reggie Williams will perform community service to settle charges filed after police found a small amount of marijuana in his car earlier this year, authorities said.

Since Williams did not have a record and the marijuana charge was a misdemeanor, he was offered the program that allows first-time offenders on a minor charge to receive community service and avoid having a record, Chief Assistant State Attorney Jay Plotkin said.

If Williams stays out of trouble, the charge will be dropped, Plotkin said.

The Jaguars declined comment, and a message left with Williams' agent, Kevin Poston, was not immediately returned.

Williams, who was charged with possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana, did not receive any special treatment by being allowed to participate in the program, the prosecutor said.

Jacksonville's first-round draft pick in 2004, Williams was stopped Jan. 9 for three traffic infractions, according to police documents.

The officer smelled marijuana and asked to search the car after Williams stepped out to sign the traffic citations. After Williams consented, police allegedly found two marijuana cigarettes under the driver's seat and a small bag of loose marijuana in the center console.

Williams also was cited for running a red light, turning left from a center lane and unknowingly driving on a suspended or revoked driver's license.

Williams was the team's third-leading receiver in 2005, catching 35 passes for 445 yards.

He still could be suspended by the NFL, but more likely he will be ordered into the drug treatment program for violation of the league's behavior clause that "includes but is not limited to an arrest related to an alleged misuse of substances of abuse."

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2006, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

