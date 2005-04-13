Jaguars sign DT Stroud to five-year deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 13, 2005) -- Marcus Stroud signed a five-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars, becoming one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL.

Stroud and the team began negotiations last August, with the 6-foot-6, 312-pound lineman wanting to become the highest-paid defensive tackle.

Detroit's Shaun Rogers signed a six-year contract in January.

"I'm excited and thrilled to have this process behind me so I can concentrate on football and get ready for this new season," Stroud said in a statement. "This is a great organization, and I'm glad I'm going to be a part of it for many years to come."

"He wanted to stay in Jacksonville, and this will keep him there," Rosenhaus said.

The 13th overall pick in the 2001 draft, Stroud has started 48 consecutive games and become the anchor of Jacksonville's stout defense.

He ranked seventh on the team with 80 tackles and had 4½ sacks last season despite playing through a knee injury. He also started his second straight Pro Bowl.