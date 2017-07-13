JetBlue Continues to Soar as Official Airline of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium through 2030

BOSTON - JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), today announced its continued commitment to serve as the Official Airline of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium through the 2030 season. An expansion of the current relationship, this agreement cements the bond between Boston's biggest airline, the city, the community, and Patriots Nation.

Through this partnership, both JetBlue and the New England Patriots will continue to show their commitment to the Boston community. To commemorate the Patriot's fifth Super Bowl win, fans flying JetBlue to regular season away games can earn five times the TrueBlue points. Luckily for Patriots fans, JetBlue flies to all the away game locations, including Mexico City, which will host the international showcase between the Patriots and the Oakland Raiders this November. Eligible flights must be booked between July 13 and July 17, 2017, from Boston to away game destinations in time for those regular season games. Full details on the promotion and registration can be found at jetblue.com/Pats5X.

Fans attending home games this season will find the airline has sponsored four JetBlue Landings on the east and west sides of the Upper Concourse of Gillette Stadium. Each of these landings will offer 4,000 square feet of semi-enclosed space to provide fans with comfortable amenity areas to socialize while ordering from the stadium's signature concession options. These spaces will also be home to a variety of surprise and delight opportunities with JetBlue.

"We believe that dedication deserves to be rewarded. The Patriots know how to do their job, and have proven their dedication time and time and time and time and time again," said Jamie Perry, vice president of marketing for JetBlue. "We're excited to reward those equally dedicated Patriots fans. This city and this community really band together around their teams and we're proud to be a part of that legacy."

In addition to sponsoring the team and the stadium, JetBlue will also be sponsoring the Patriots' "Read Between the Lines," reading program. This program helps to encourage children to read and promotes the importance of education by featuring Patriots' offensive and defensive linemen. "Read Between the Lines" is filled with educational and fun activities like the "Summer Reading Blitz," which challenges all students to set summer reading goals. A Patriots lineman visits the schools if the students reach those goals.

JetBlue is Boston's largest airline, currently with 150 daily departures and plans to increase service to 200 peak day departures. Beginning this year, the airline will also expand its acclaimed Mint offering to San Diego from Boston, with more Mint routes from Boston coming in 2018.

"With flights to all of the Patriots away game locations in 2017, JetBlue continues to provide our fans with the best opportunities to travel so Patriots Nation is well-represented on the road," said Murray Kohl, vice president of corporate sales for the New England Patriots. "We are thrilled to extend this partnership, which will provide fans with new amenities to enjoy at Gillette Stadium this season and give back to our local communities through our 'Read Between the Lines' literacy program."

Always committed to the New England area, in addition to the New England Patriots, JetBlue is a proud sponsor of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics, the Boston Bruins, the Boston Marathon, Boston Breakers, and TD Garden. Additionally, JetBlue continues to invest in the local community by contributing to organizations such as Better Beaches, Boston Parks & Recreation Department, Charles River Association, and the creation of numerous playgrounds in partnership with KaBOOM!

