Jets add RB Blaylock, DL Legree

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (March 4, 2005) -- New York Jets signed running back Derrick Blaylock and defensive lineman Lance Legree, moving quickly to add depth in spots where they lost two key free agents.

Blaylock got a five-year deal, and will serve as Curtis Martin's backup, filling the role left when LaMont Jordan went to Oakland. Martin led the NFL in rushing last year at age 31; Blaylock is 25.

Legree should add depth on the line, which lost starting tackle Jason Ferguson to the Dallas Cowboys. The four-year veteran leaves the New York Giants, where he had 116 tackles, including 73 solo, six sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his 60 career games there.

Blaylock is used to being a substitute. He spent most of his four seasons with the Chiefs as Priest Holmes' backup and performed well when Holmes was hurt last season. In five starts, Blaylock had 539 yards rushing and scored eight touchdowns. Four of those TDs came in one game, a 56-10 victory against Atlanta.

More of an outside threat than Jordan, Blaylock also is smaller at 5-foot-9, 210 pounds.

The Jets also hired former NFL fullback Sam Gash as assistant running backs and special teams coach.

