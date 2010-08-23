Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 25 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 27 - 11:55 PM

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Jets, All-Pro center Mangold move closer to long-term deal

The New York Jets have made significant progress with All-Pro center Nick Mangold on a contract extension, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing league sources.

Aug 23, 2010 at 02:00 AM

The New York Jets have made significant progress with All-Pro center Nick Mangold on a contract extension, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing league sources.

The contract is still being hammered out, but it is expected to top the five-year, $37.5 million deal of St. Louis Rams center Jason Brown, the league's highest-paid center, according to The Star-Ledger.

"My understanding is we're close, but a deal hasn't been done," Jets coach Rex Ryan said Monday. "But I think the two sides are close."

Mangold, an elite center, is one of several Jets seeking new deals this offseason.

All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis is holding out while locked in a contract dispute with the team. Unlike Revis, Mangold has taken part in all offseason work and showed up on time for training camp.

"It doesn't seem to me to do any good to (holdout), so I'll be there with bells on," Mangold said last month on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access."

"I'm professional, I've done everything the right way, and I'm going to continue to do that -- be there for my teammates and the coaches. And we'll see how it all plays out."

Mangold is entering the final year of a five-year, $7.47 million contract that he signed as a rookie in 2006, and he's scheduled to make $3.3 million in 2010. He hasn't missed a game since being the Jets' first-round draft pick that year, and he has been chosen to the past two Pro Bowls.

The Jets locked up left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson during the offseason with a six-year extension that included $34.8 million in guaranteed money.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

It hasn't been a flashy start to free agency for the Patriots, but we're just getting to the time when they do their best work.
news

Primer: What to expect at 2022 NFL Annual Meeting

Looking ahead to next week's yearly gathering of football power brokers in Florida. 
news

Exklusiv: Unser Deutschland-Shirt gibt's jetzt im NFL Shop Europe

Ihr wolltet sie, ihr kriegt sie: Die Patriots-Deutschland-Shirts sind jetzt im NFL Shop Europe erhältlich!
news

Patriots Sign CB Malcolm Butler

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Malcolm Butler.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Primer: What to expect at 2022 NFL Annual Meeting

Patriots Sign CB Malcolm Butler

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss returning for another season to play with the Patriots. Slater also discusses why he takes it upon himself to share knowledge, experience and leadership with younger players.

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Get an inside look at the Patriots scouting department, as we bring you into the meeting rooms, and behind the scenes in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, as the team building portion of the calendar is in full swing.

Nick Folk 3/24: "It's all kind of culminated here in New England"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Thursday, March 24, 2022

The Journey: Kyle Dugger

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger's football journey has taken him from a small town in Georgia, to Lenoir-Rhyne University, to Foxboro, Massachusetts - all for the love of the game.

James White 3/21: "I'm feeling pretty good"

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Matthew Slater 3/17: "I think the culture we've created here is bigger than any one person"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising