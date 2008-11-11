Jets bring back Law; veteran expected to play vs. Pats

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Ty Law is back with the New York Jets -- just in time to play against the New England Patriots.

The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Jets on Monday after sitting out the first 10 weeks of the season as a free agent, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

The 34-year-old Law, who has 52 career interceptions, played for the Jets in 2005 before spending the last two seasons with Kansas City. He garnered interest from New York and New England, where he played the first 10 years of his NFL career.

Law jumps back into one of the league's biggest rivalries as the Jets play at New England on Thursday night, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

"This is going to be different playing Thursday night against the Patriots, matching up against my former team and the players I'm used to practicing against," Law told Schefter. "I know they're going to throw at me, but I welcome the challenge."

Law and Jets coach Eric Mangini are very familiar with each other, dating to Mangini's five seasons as New England's defensive backs coach.

Law said that the Jets plan to use him at both cornerback and safety. Cornerback Darrelle Revis, who has started every game in his first two NFL seasons, looked up to Law while growing up in the same hometown of Aliquippa, Pa., and even wears Law's No. 24.

"That's my little boy," Law told Schefter. "I've watched him grow up and to be able to help him now, it'll be a good deal."

Law, no longer the shutdown corner he once was, also might play opposite Revis at times. Rookie Dwight Lowery has started all nine games, but has looked shaky recently.

The Jets will have to make a corresponding roster move to make room for Law. Along with Revis, Lowery and now Law, New York also has cornerbacks Justin Miller, Hank Poteat, David Barrett and Ahmad Carroll, along with two kickers in Jay Feely and Mike Nugent.

Law, a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Patriots in 1995, helped New England to three Super Bowl titles. He signed with the Jets in 2005 after being released by the Patriots, had a career-high 10 interceptions and was voted to the Pro Bowl.

He was released by the Jets after that season and followed coach Herm Edwards to Kansas City, where he played two years before being cut in the offseason.