Jets, Ferguson agree to terms on six-year, $60M extension

The New York Jets have agreed to terms on a contract extension with OT D'Brickashaw Ferguson, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.

NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reports the extension is worth $60 million over six years

Ferguson had one year, plus an option year, remaining on his rookie deal signed in 2006, worth a total of $13 million.

The Jets are expected to announce the deal Thursday.

The star tackle, who switched agents to sign with Brad Blank in February, will get $34.8 million in guaranteed money, and his average of $10 million per season matches Dolphins OT Jake Long's record for an offensive lineman, a team source tells NFL Network's Jason La Canfora.

The total of Ferguson's contract is now worth $73.622 million, with $60 million in new money.

Ferguson is one of four high-profile Jets players seeking new deals this offseason, along with CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold and LB David Harris.

Unlike his teammates, Ferguson worked very quietly and without public display to get his new deal, a factor in him becoming the first of their young core players to get his extension, a source with knowledge of the situation told La Canfora.

Revis said he wants to become the highest-paid player at his position and the Jets are reportedly willing to offer him a contract worth over $100 million.

Also Wednesday, The Jets agreed to terms with OL Vladimir Ducasse, a second-round pick out of UMass, to a four-year deal worth $3.25, according to Lombardi.

Ducasse is expected to start at guard for the departed Alan Faneca, but could also back up Ferguson at OT, where he played at college.