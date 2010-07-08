Official website of the New England Patriots

Jets, Ferguson agree to terms on six-year, $60M extension

The New York Jets have agreed to terms on a contract extension with OT D'Brickashaw Ferguson, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.

Jul 08, 2010 at 02:00 AM

NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reports the extension is worth $60 million over six years

Ferguson had one year, plus an option year, remaining on his rookie deal signed in 2006, worth a total of $13 million.

The Jets are expected to announce the deal Thursday.

The star tackle, who switched agents to sign with Brad Blank in February, will get $34.8 million in guaranteed money, and his average of $10 million per season matches Dolphins OT Jake Long's record for an offensive lineman, a team source tells NFL Network's Jason La Canfora.

The total of Ferguson's contract is now worth $73.622 million, with $60 million in new money.

Ferguson is one of four high-profile Jets players seeking new deals this offseason, along with CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold and LB David Harris.

Unlike his teammates, Ferguson worked very quietly and without public display to get his new deal, a factor in him becoming the first of their young core players to get his extension, a source with knowledge of the situation told La Canfora.

Revis said he wants to become the highest-paid player at his position and the Jets are reportedly willing to offer him a contract worth over $100 million.

Also Wednesday, The Jets agreed to terms with OL Vladimir Ducasse, a second-round pick out of UMass, to a four-year deal worth $3.25, according to Lombardi.

Ducasse is expected to start at guard for the departed Alan Faneca, but could also back up Ferguson at OT, where he played at college.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

