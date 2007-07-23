Jets place WR Dwight, LB Chatham on PUP list

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (July 23, 2007) -- The New York Jets placed veteran wide receiver Tim Dwight and linebacker Matt Chatham on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

The team also signed free-agent center Joseph Villani, and waived safety Leonard Peters and guard Dominic Moran.

Dwight had 16 catches -- nine on third-down plays -- for 112 yards in his first season with New York. He was also the team's primary punt returner with a 10.4-yard average before he injured a foot and missed the last five regular-season games and the playoff game at New England.

Chatham played in 16 games last season, his first with New York, and had 34 tackles, including 15 on special teams.

The moves mean neither Dwight or Chatham will practice with the Jets when training camp opens July 27, but the two could be added to the active roster at any time. Both can also participate in team meetings.

Villani, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound center from Pittsburgh, played in 35 games with the Panthers and was selected to play in the Hula Bowl. Villani, a standout player from nearby Wantagh, N.Y., joined the Panthers as a walk-on transfer from Bucknell in 2003.

The hard-hitting Peters signed with the Jets as a rookie free agent on May 12 after playing in 50 games with Hawaii. Moran, also signed by New York on May 12, started 36 games on the offensive line for Western Michigan.

