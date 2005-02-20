Jets put franchise tag on DE Abraham

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (Feb. 18, 2005) -- Defensive end John Abraham was designated the New York Jets ' franchise player with a one-year deal worth $6.7 million.

Abraham was second on the Jets with 9½ sacks last season despite missing the team's final four games with a knee injury. He was voted to the Pro Bowl although the injury kept him out of the game.

The franchise tag, the average of the salary for the NFL's top five defensive ends, allows the Jets to get two first-round draft choices for Abraham if he signs with another team. They also could negotiate a long-term deal with him or trade him -- some reports have Minnesota interested in obtaining Abraham for wide receiver Randy Moss, who is on the market.

The 6-foot-4, 256 pound Abraham was a first-round draft choice in 2000 and has 43 sacks in 57 games since his rookie year. However, injuries have caused him to miss 13 games over the past two seasons.