Jets QB Pennington pulled after bruising right shoulder

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) _ Jets quarterback Chad Pennington bruised his right shoulder Sunday and missed most of the fourth quarter in New York's 22-17 loss to Buffalo.

Pennington will have further tests on his throwing shoulder Monday. He said he plans on playing next weekend when the Jets host Baltimore.

``It feels like a charley horse, just in your shoulder,'' Pennington said.

Pennington was hurt in the first quarter when he scrambled up the middle for a 12-yard gain. Rather than sliding, he elected to dive ahead and was hit from the right side by linebacker London Fletcher, who forced a fumble.

Pennington continued playing and, three series later, capped an 80-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Justin McCareins.

Feeling his arm begin to stiffen, Pennington approached coach Herman Edwards in the fourth quarter. The conversation took place after Pennington's last two drives ended with an interception and a 13-yard sack.

There's a fine line _ stay in there and suck it up, but maybe hurt the team,'' Pennington said. It just felt like I was hurting the team more than I was helping the team.''

Pennington watched the last nine minutes from the sideline, holding his right arm in a stationary position against his chest. He finished 7-of-15 for 141 yards and an interception.

Backup Quincy Carter took over for the final two series. His first play was a handoff to Curtis Martin, who was tackled for a safety by Pat Williams.

Carter later hit Santana Moss for a 51-yard touchdown, which cut the lead to 22-17.

Entering the game, Pennington had been among the NFL's most efficient quarterbacks this season, going 137-of-201 for 1,502 yards passing, with eight touchdowns and only two interceptions.