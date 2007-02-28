Official website of the New England Patriots

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Photos: Patriots at Giants Week 12

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

Patriots vs. Giants Highlights | NFL Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 7-yard rush TD

Mac Jones fits a seed into a tight crease for 17-yard completion to Parker

Rhamondre Stevenson infiltrates Giants' secondary on bruising 15-yard run

Ezekiel Elliott shoulder-charges a man before lunging for first-down pickup

Jabrill Peppers vacuums in fumble after Giants' botched end-around handoff

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

Jets release RB Blaylock, DE Hamilton

The New York Jets released running back Derrick Blaylock and defensive end Bobby Hamilton, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press. The moves came two days before the NFL's free agency period was set to begin.

Feb 28, 2007 at 01:45 AM

NEW YORK (Feb. 28, 2007) -- The New York Jets released running back Derrick Blaylock and defensive end Bobby Hamilton, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

The moves came two days before the NFL's free agency period was set to begin. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't yet announced the moves.

Michael L. Huyghue, Blaylock's agent, said the veteran running back could still return to the Jets during the offseason.

"They did indicate that if things don't work out with another team that they would be interested in re-signing him," Huyghue told the AP.

Blaylock, who signed with the Jets as a free agent before the 2005 season to back up Curtis Martin, was rarely used last year. After starting the first two games for New York and gaining 44 yards on 25 carries, Blaylock was active for only two other games.

He was injured for most of his first season with the Jets, missing nine games with a broken right foot.

The 27-year-old Blaylock spent his first four NFL seasons with Kansas City, primarily as a backup to Priest Holmes. He has 820 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns in his career.

The Jets released veteran Kevan Barlow on Feb. 21 after the least productive season of his career. He ran for a career-low 370 yards -- third on the team -- and gained 2.8 yards per carry.

With Barlow and Blaylock gone, and Martin all but retired because of a knee injury, the Jets have only two running backs on their roster: playmaking Leon Washington and bulldozing Cedric Houston.

It's uncertain whether the Jets think either could be primary ballcarriers; coach Eric Mangini used a rotation of backs throughout last season. New York has been rumored to be interested in San Diego backup Michael Turner, and could add another back through the draft or free agency.

The 35-year-old Hamilton signed with the Jets before the season, largely because he was familiar with Mangini and the 3-4 defensive system the coach installed. Hamilton had 30 tackles and a fumble recovery last season in his second stint with New York.

He played his first two seasons with Seattle, followed by four years with the Jets. He then helped New England win two Super Bowls from 2000-03 before playing the next two seasons with Oakland.

Although the Patriots offense needs a clear leader to get everyone on the same page, the defense continues to keep New England in games. 
My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

On December 3rd, the Patriots will wear custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign.
Xaverian Brothers High School's Al Fornaro Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

In a highly anticipated Thanksgiving matchup between Division 1 powerhouses Xaverian Brothers and St. John's, Xaverian sealed a 23-21 the victory, earning Head Coach Al Fornaro the New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award. 
Watch Party im Europa-Park!

Am 03. Dezember organisieren die Patriots eine Watch Party im Europa-Park für das Heimspiel gegen die LA Chargers.
Xaverian Brothers High School's Al Fornaro Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Cole Strange didn't end up joining the military, but through his foundation and My Cause My Cleats, he's giving back to those who served

Matthew Slater 11/27: "We need to remain engaged"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/27: "We've got a good group of guys"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 11/27: "We want to create even more opportunities"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/27: "Going to keep working as hard as we can"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/26: "Just got to do a better job"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/26: "At the end of the day we've got to keep going"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.
Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
