Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Nov 10 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

Jets sign Wadsworth, out of NFL since 2000

The New York Jets signed defensive end Andre Wadsworth, out of football since 2000, to a contract. The 32-year-old Wadsworth, the No.

Mar 26, 2007 at 03:30 AM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (March 26, 2007) -- The New York Jets signed defensive end Andre Wadsworth, out of football since 2000, to a contract.

The 32-year-old Wadsworth, the No. 3 overall pick by Arizona in the 1998 draft, hasn't played in the NFL in six seasons after undergoing multiple knee operations.

His rookie year was his only full season, and he was then hampered by the knee problems. Wadsworth had three operations on his right knee and one on the left when the Cardinals opted to not pick up the last three years of his six-year contract when they released him in 2001.

Because of the health issues, Wadsworth appeared in just 36 games in three seasons, starting 30. The former Florida State standout has 119 tackles, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and one interception in his career.

Wadsworth walked on to the Seminoles and developed into what was thought to be a can't-miss NFL prospect when he was drafted after quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf.

He was expected to join a Cardinals defensive line that featured three first-round selections: Wadsworth, tackle Eric Swann (1991) and end Simeon Rice (1996). But Swann also had knee problems, and Rice and tackle Mark Smith were considered malcontents. As a result, the four never took the field at the same time.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Die Patriots kommen nach München!

Am Wochenende des NFL-Spiels in München (13. November 2022) sind auch die New England Patriots in Bayerns Landeshauptstadt vertreten. Hier erfährst du alle Infos zum Programm und unseren Aktivitäten.

news

Calificando la ofensiva

Entramos a nuestra semana BYE y es hora de dar calificaciones a cada posición del equipo.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the Patriots' first half of the 2022 season and look forward to what lies ahead in the final eight games.

news

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

The Patriots got in a final pre-bye-week practice session before getting a long weekend off to rest up and reset for the final season push.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/9

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cameron Achord 11/10: "Practice is the most important thing we do"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Matt Patricia 11/10: "You always want to stay on track as best you can"

Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

DeMarcus Covington on Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/10: "His ability to communicate, get us lined up, put us in the right position is key for our defense"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Joe Judge 11/10: "The most valuable information we get is from the players"

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Jerod Mayo 11/10: "It's all about awareness"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Nick Caley on working with the coaching staff 11/10: "It's been really a collection of all of us"

Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley addresses the media on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising