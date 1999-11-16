Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Mar 31 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Johnson not yet ready, McGinest probable

The Ted Johnson watch continues in New England. The Patriots linebacker, who’s been sidelined with a torn biceps tendon since August, is increasing his practice load in an effort to return before the end of the season.

Nov 16, 1999 at 06:44 PM

The Ted Johnson watch continues in New England. The Patriots linebacker, who's been sidelined with a torn biceps tendon since August, is increasing his practice load in an effort to return before the end of the season. And after the team struggled to stop Jets running back Curtis Martin Monday Night, it looks like the team could use its run-stopping middle linebacker sooner rather than later.

Johnson was at practice Wednesday participating in drills including full speed blocking sled work where he looked strong. Johnson has been rehabbing the biceps under the tutelage of strength and conditioning coach Johnny Parker. Johnson won't be 100 percent if and when he returns, but the strides he's made so far are encouraging.

Defensive end Willie McGinest was hobbling after Monday's game because of a thigh contusion and did not go full speed at practice Wednesday. McGinest briefly left Monday night's game, but did return. McGinest was limping badly in the locker room afterwards, but is listed as probable for Sunday's game in Miami. The short week doesn't help McGinest, but the thigh bruise isn't likely to keep McGinest out in what may be the most important game of the season for the Patriots.

Only two other players appear on the team's injury report. Linebacker Vernon Crawford (knee) and fullback Harold Shaw (quadriceps) are both listed as questionable.

Finally, Tebucky Jones is healthy again and is battling Kato Serwanga for the starting nickel back spot. Serwanga has moved ahead of Jones, but is being pushed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

The Patriots quarterback visited the Boys & Girls Club of South Metro in Brockton, Mass. on Tuesday to offer his time and a generous gift.
news

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

The Patriots quarterback got a first-hand look at all the work his My Cause My Cleats non-profit does for animal welfare. 
news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

NFL makes quick work of overtime proposal

New overtime rules are coming to the NFL this season, but not for every game.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL makes quick work of overtime proposal

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones Donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Metro South

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, MA where he spent time playing sports, talking & dancing with the kids before presenting them with a $100,000 charitable donation.

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.

Robert Kraft 3/29: "We have a lot of young players coming into their own"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media today on a variety of topics including his passion for the Patriots and the team's approach during the early portion of the team building season.

Debrief: Belichick Talks Coaching Changes at NFL Owners Meetings

Tamara Brown, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault share their impressions on what Belichick and coaches from around the league had to say at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL.

Bill Belichick 3/28: "It's important that all our players get good coaching"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at the NFL Coaches breakfast in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go behind the scenes with the Patriots scouting department in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition, we discuss what the recent free agent signings and departures mean for the team, and Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising