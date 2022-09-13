Jones' return offers secondary boost

One of the most underrated blows to the Patriots 2021 season was losing defensive back Jonathan Jones after just six games. Since entering the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent, Jones has gone from a special teamer and slot corner to one of the most experienced and versatile members of the secondary who can play just about anywhere.

On Sunday, Jones was back in a familiar place, lining up against Tyreek Hill and holding him to 50 yards on four catches while matched up per PFF. He even punched out a fumble that took an unfortunate bounce out of bounds, as the playmaking aspect of the veteran's game quickly reemerged.

With turnover at the cornerback position, the Patriots figure to lean heavily on Jones this year, no matter where he's lining up.