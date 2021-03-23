Official website of the New England Patriots

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Mar 23, 2021 at 05:01 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Jonnu_smith_press_screenshot

Like all of the newest Patriots additions, Jonnu Smith was asked what was that made him choose New England as his new football home.

"Everything that they stand for kind of matches my football DNA," responded the fifth-year tight end, who was one of five players of this free agency cycle to sign four-year deals with the Pats. Smith was the first reported piece to fall before an avalanche of signings followed, including another tight end, Hunter Henry.

The Patriots made the two tight end offense famous again in the early-2010's and now with the additions of Smith and Henry could help them mount a similar attack.

"I've seen the success that the Patriots had in the past with two tight end sets," said Smith. "I'm just confident in their ability to allow us to make plays and put the team in a position to win," adding about Henry, "he's a great tight end. I'm excited to be able to be out there battling with him, competing with him, making each other better."

Smith's time under Mike Vrabel and with teammates like Logan Ryan gave him a primer on what life is like in New England.

"You can just kind of see the foundation that was laid and how those guys approach the game, how they approach practice every day, the working mentality," said Smith. "That's kind of what I know so far about this organization. This organization works."

Over his time in Tennesee, Smith said he was most proud of his maturation process, a process he's looking forward to continuing.

"I'm just glad, the maturity, the progression that I've made since I've been in this league," said Smith "I've got a lot of room to grow, I've got a lot of room to improve both on and off the field and I couldn't do it with a better organization than New England. I'm just excited to be here, excited for the opportunity, excited to get to work."

