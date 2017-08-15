Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jul 13 - 03:45 PM | Tue Jul 18 - 11:55 AM

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Julian Edelman and Jimmy Garoppolo Media Availability Transcripts 8/15

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman and Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo address the media from The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, WV after joint practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Aug 15, 2017 at 01:00 AM
New England Patriots

JULIAN EDELMAN, Wide Receiver

(On how practice went today against a competitive team coming off of a playoff appearance)

"It's good to go out and get to play against such a hard-nosed, tough franchise like the Houston Texans. You're pretty familiar - at least I'm pretty familiar - with a lot of the guys on their coaching staff. Their stories and their journeys on how they got to where they're at makes you respect and realize how tough and hard-nosed this team really is. You know it's going to be a battle and it's going to make us better, ultimately. It was good work, a good working environment once again, a good way to go out and get to polish your tools against a team defensively that ranks high up there. They're a very good defense. It's definitely been good work."

(On if it is different facing them in this kind of practice environment as opposed to a playoff or primetime tilt)

"I feel like you go somewhat full out out here. That's the great thing about these practices, is that you have an opportunity to get out of training camp. It's almost like when you're in school and you go on a field trip. You may be learning things but it's like ten times better than being in class. It's like the same thing with joint practices. You get to go out, you get to hit someone new, you get to go use your techniques that you've been working against guys for so long against someone new and see how they stack up. Against a team like this with how well-coached they are, the talented players that they have, that's definitely great for our team."

(On if there becomes an irritation level in working with your own guys all camp)

"100 percent, 100 percent. It's the brother syndrome. You go out and your mom's not around, you're with your brother and all day you guys hang out and you guys just end up beating each other up. When you get to go out and play with someone else, it's a little different. You get to have fun and you take pride on that and you're actually closer with your brother who is there with you and you work harder together as a family. That's what the great thing about coming out here to West Virginia really is. We get to see and develop the development of our team away from home. There's nothing really out here other than beautiful hillsides, this beautiful facility that we get to be on. You get a sense of bonding and you get to learn each other. It's a cool experience and I look forward to taking advantage of it tomorrow and having another practice."

(On if the offense responded well when Tom Brady scolded them a bit)

"Somewhat. I have to watch the film. I mean, yeah, I say that all the time, but you've really got to go and watch film to see really how things went. That's just Tom being Tom. When you've got a leader that wants to go out and practice at the ultimate, highest level, when something that you should do doesn't go right, there's going to be a little fire under that and that's what you need from your leader. That's just Tommy being Tommy."

(On if he is surprised that Wes Welker has pursued coaching after the end of his playing career)

"Not really. Wes is such a smart, intelligent football player. He played a lot of years. He's a grinder, meaning he earned everything he got. He didn't start on third [base]. He had to have a long journey to get to being, ultimately, a revolutionary player who basically created a position. Being in the locker room with him for so many years and being able to pick his brain and seeing just from how he practiced and how he played, it doesn't surprise me at all, because he was such a student of the game. He knew just about everything, so it was one of those things where being a coach, you know, it's a grind. It's a huge thing but he's a football guy. He loves the sport."

JIMMY GAROPPOLO, Quarterback

(On if the team is able to bond on a trip like this away from home)

"Yeah, I mean it's a great opportunity. We spend - what is it - three, four days, something like that here. It's a lot of time away from the families. We're all just together. It's just us, so there's not much to do so it's a lot of team bonding time. It's good for all of us."

(On how much that can benefit the time in the long run)

"Yeah, it's just one of those little things. You can't really put your finger on it exactly, but it's just something that's going to carry you throughout the season. Being a tightly knit crew as we are, it always helps us."

(On what value there is practicing against such a competitive defense like Houston has)

"It's great, it's great. You can really gauge where our team is. We're going through training camp every day, had a good week with Jacksonville last week and another opponent this week. Like you said, they're talented across the board defensively so it's a good test for us."

(On how hard it is to not show your hand versus them in practice considering you'll play a game against them in a few days)

"That's one for the coaches to worry about. That's a tricky situation. We play them early in the season, so we'll let the coaches handle that one."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, June 12, 2023.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31

Read the full transcript of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference prior to the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

news

Transcript: Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/4

Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Mike Vrabel addressed the media May 4, 2023.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/29

Read the full transcript from the Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

news

Transcript: Ameer Speed Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick Ameer Speed addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: DeMario Douglas Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick DeMario Douglas addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Bryce Baringer Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick Bryce Baringer addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Kayshon Boutte Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick Kayshon Boutte addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Sidy Sow Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots fourth round draft pick Sidy Sow addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips talks defense and Mac Jones' growth on 'NFL Total Access'

In an interview on 'NFL Total Access' with NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Mike Yam, New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips talks about the growth of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as the young signal caller enters his third year in the league.

Mac Jones Hosts Football Skills Clinic

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones along with NOBULL hosted a football skills clinic where kids from the Metrowest YMCA participated in running drills, football exercises and group activities.

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Go behind-the-scenes as Gillette Stadium continues renovations in Foxborough on the lighthouse, the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, new hospitality and concession locations, the Row of Honor and more ahead of the 2023 New England Patriots regular season.

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Advertising