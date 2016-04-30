Kamu Grugier-Hill Conference Call Transcript - 4/30/2016

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="433476"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

Q: What was your reaction when you got the call from the Patriots?

KGH: It was honestly just kind of a feeling of relief. It was a long wait and I was happy to have that call from the Patriots, no doubt.

Q: Have you communicated with Jimmy Garoppolo at all?

KGH: Oh yeah, he's been kind of my mentor, this whole process. He's definitely been helping me out and giving me some advice on the process. I've definitely been in touch with him.

Q: Did you talk to him today?

KGH: Yeah, we actually have been texting back and forth for a little bit.

Q: Did you work out for teams as a safety?

KGH: Yeah, I've been doing little workouts at a bunch of different positions.

Q: How much contact did you have with the Patriots before today?

KGH: A normal amount. Nothing crazy, nothing too little.

Q: How did you end up at Eastern Illinois?

KGH: I was kind of a late starter in football. I started my junior year of high school and then coach Dino Babers, he's now the head coach at Syracuse, he was head coach at Eastern Illinois at the time, and he played at University of Hawaii in his college days. He had some connections back home so he came out and saw me and he offered me on the spot and took a chance on me.

Q: How much special teams experience do you have? How important do you think it will be to your future in this league?

KGH: Tremendously. I think special teams are number one. In college, I didn't have much of a backup, my coaches kind of protected me. At the next level, I think that's going to be one thing that I think I will definitely succeed at. Huge emphasis on that.

Q: How much experience have you had in pass coverage?

KGH: A lot, actually. I never really got taken off. They really trusted me in some man coverages, and obviously some tight third down coverage positions so I am real comfortable with that.

Q: How much do you think your pro day influenced team's interest in you?

KGH: Definitely a lot, because coming out of college, there was a little question on if I can run or not, or my speed. Getting those numbers out at the pro day helped a lot.

Q: Is there any piece of advice that Jimmy Garoppolo has given you that has stuck out so far?

KGH: Just to relax and trust the process. Do all you can do and after that, then it is out of your hands.

Q: Has Jimmy Garoppolo given you any insight on what to expect with the Patriots?

KGH: Not much, not yet. I haven't had a chance to talk to him about that.

Q: Did you talk to Bill Belichick? What did he say when he called?

KGH: Yeah, I talked to Coach Belichick. He just said welcome to the team and I just told him thanks for this opportunity and I'm ready to roll.

Q: Where were you when you got the call?

KGH: I was actually at one of my friend's houses. Both my brothers flew in from Hawaii and a bunch of my friends came up from school. We've done a little barbecue up here.

Q: What was the last hour or two like when you were waiting for your name to be called?

KGH: A lot of anxiety, [I'll] tell you that much. I tried not to think too much, they are proud of me either way whatever happened. It wasn't so much that, it was just the wait itself that was killing me.

Q: Did you play other sports in high school?