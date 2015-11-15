Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax: Patriots will be passing through New York

Catching on - One could argue that the two biggest catches and most notable plays in the NFL a year ago were made by guys who could go head to head this Sunday in New York. Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s crazy, one-handed catch a year ago made him an instant star. The same was true with Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl-clinching interception. Rookies when they made those plays, the two players are now key contributors on their teams as second-year veterans. Butler is New England's No. 1 corner. He's had his ups and downs this fall, but has been asked to compete on a regular basis with some of the best receivers in the game. That's exactly what Beckham Jr. has become this fall, as Manning's No. 1 target and one of the most productive playmakers in football. The two should cross paths plenty on Sunday, even if Butler doesn't get a true man-up assignment on the Madden cover boy. Two of the biggest breakout stars coming out of the 2014 season will try to build their 2015 resumes against each other this week.

Primary test - Beyond just the Butler vs. Beckham Jr. matchup, the Giants pose a major midseason challenge for New England's secondary. Opinions on the Patriots defensive backfield are varied. Are they good? Are they good enough? Are they getting by against inept quarterbacks and drop-prone receivers? There are still plenty of questions about the group. Manning is having a very impressive season with 19 touchdowns and just six interceptions for a 96.9 passer rating. He runs some no-huddle and gets rid of the ball quickly at times. He has the proven experience and production that many of the other passers the Patriots have faced this fall have lacked. He also has more than just Beckham Jr. (59 catches, 759 yards, 7 TDs) to throw to. Rueben Randle and Shane Vereen fill out a group that could challenge Butler, Logan Ryan and the Devin McCourty-led safeties as well as a Jamie Collins-free front seven. A strong performance for the new-look secondary will answer some questions and boost its resume. A hiccup could fuel the so-called haters that see the group as the potential fatal flaw of the team. Manning, Beckham Jr. and the rest present a true test.

Prediction - History be damned, the Patriots are the better team in this matchup. (Yes, I know New England was the better team in both Super Bowl losses, as well.) But it may not be easy. This is a somewhat tough spot. The Patriots will be on the road dealing with a lot of key injuries. The offensive line is the biggest concern. Playing without Collins is another issue as is the transition taking place at passing back. But the bottom line is that the Patriots have the better offense and better defense. The Giants can't stop the pass or get off the field on defense. They force turnovers, but no team does a better job taking care of the ball than New England. While I fully expect Manning to make some plays through the air and put points on the board, I expect Brady to make more plays through the air and put more points on the board. To boil it down to as simple a term as possible, if the Patriots don't turn the ball over they should win. That's the bet here. New England takes the 35-24 victory to remain undefeated and end the Giants run of victories against Belichick's squad. Current talent, not history, wins football games.