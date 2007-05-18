Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 03 - 10:00 PM | Mon Dec 06 - 05:55 PM

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Damien Harris 1-on-1

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Titans and preparing for the Bills 

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

AFC Playoff Picture

Press Pass: Bills Mafia

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Keyshawn Johnson meets with Titans

May 18, 2007 at 04:00 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 18, 2007) -- Veteran receiver Keyshawn Johnson visited with the Tennessee Titans but said he has no timetable for when he hopes to have a deal.

Johnson, who turns 35 in July, was released by Carolina earlier this month after the Panthers drafted Southern California wideout Dwayne Jarrett.

Johnson flew into Nashville on May 17 and spent the next day meeting with team officials and reviewing the offense before flying to Los Angeles.

"At the end of the day ... we'll just see where it goes from here and do business," he told WTVF-TV. "I don't have any timetable, to be honest with you. There's no rush on my part. I came to meet the organization, meet the people, see the community and stuff like that."

Johnson and coach Jeff Fisher did not immediately return calls for comment.

The 6-foot-4 Johnson had 70 catches for 815 yards and four touchdowns for Carolina in 2006.

That's 24 more passes than the Titans' top receiver last season, and Drew Bennett left in free agency for St. Louis. Those 70 catches also are more than the 49 combined catches made last season by the receivers currently on the Titans roster.

Johnson has started 162 of 167 games in his 11 NFL seasons that spans stints with Carolina, Dallas, Tampa Bay and the New York Jets. Those current Titans? A total of 74 starts over 138 combined games.

Johnson became the 16th player in NFL history with 800 career receptions and now has 815. The No. 1 pick in the 1996 draft has said he wants to reach 1,000 career catches.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed K Quinn Nordin to the practice squad.
news

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills, a.k.a. the Green Goblin, hopes his hair, his special-order cleats, and his No. 2 jersey pay sufficient tribute to a lost loved one. 
news

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Lacrosse was Chris Mattes's first love, and through My Cause My Cleats, the Patriots staffer is shining a light on the sport's roots in Native American culture. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/3

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Damien Harris 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots pivotal divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills and look back at their performance against the Tennessee Titans. Tamara Brown also goes one-on-one with Damien Harris.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Titans and preparing for the Bills 

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Tennessee Titans and look ahead to the Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, see the many sides of Renaissance man Justin Bethel. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Nick Folk, and Coach Belichick highlights all 3 phases in the Patriots big win over the Titans. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

David Andrews 12/3: "The biggest thing is just practice and consistency"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne on playing the Bills 12/3: "It's an exciting opportunity"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Nick Folk 12/3: "You just gotta take it day by day"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising