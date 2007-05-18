Keyshawn Johnson meets with Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 18, 2007) -- Veteran receiver Keyshawn Johnson visited with the Tennessee Titans but said he has no timetable for when he hopes to have a deal.

Johnson, who turns 35 in July, was released by Carolina earlier this month after the Panthers drafted Southern California wideout Dwayne Jarrett.

Johnson flew into Nashville on May 17 and spent the next day meeting with team officials and reviewing the offense before flying to Los Angeles.

"At the end of the day ... we'll just see where it goes from here and do business," he told WTVF-TV. "I don't have any timetable, to be honest with you. There's no rush on my part. I came to meet the organization, meet the people, see the community and stuff like that."

Johnson and coach Jeff Fisher did not immediately return calls for comment.

The 6-foot-4 Johnson had 70 catches for 815 yards and four touchdowns for Carolina in 2006.

That's 24 more passes than the Titans' top receiver last season, and Drew Bennett left in free agency for St. Louis. Those 70 catches also are more than the 49 combined catches made last season by the receivers currently on the Titans roster.

Johnson has started 162 of 167 games in his 11 NFL seasons that spans stints with Carolina, Dallas, Tampa Bay and the New York Jets. Those current Titans? A total of 74 starts over 138 combined games.

Johnson became the 16th player in NFL history with 800 career receptions and now has 815. The No. 1 pick in the 1996 draft has said he wants to reach 1,000 career catches.

