Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

Sep 02, 2020 at 05:03 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Sept. 2 2020) – The Patriots Premiere, the largest annual fundraising event for the New England Patriots Foundation, is taking on a new format amidst the unique circumstances of 2020 and for first time ever, it will be accessible for all Patriots fans to enjoy live.

This annual gala historically celebrates the start of a new football season in a private ceremony on the Gillette Stadium field with some of the organization's biggest supporters and the Patriots team and coaching staff.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the 2020 Patriots Premiere presented by Optum will instead take place virtually on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7:00pm, allowing all Patriots fans to take part in this special evening. The Premiere will be broadcast live on WBZ-TV channel 4 and simulcast on Patriots.com and will feature interviews with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Patriots players. The entire 2020 Patriots team will also be watching the event live from Gillette Stadium, where the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award winner will be revealed. The program will celebrate the efforts of the Patriots Foundation throughout the past year and look ahead to the foundation's many important initiatives in the remainder of 2020 and 2021.

"Throughout the history of the Patriots Foundation, we have remained committed to supporting the New England community and the multitude of needs that exist, but never has there been a year like 2020," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We know that our work is far from over, and we need your help. Now more than ever, we need to remain 'Together While Apart,' as we support the community through the continued pandemic and also do our part to end racism, advocate for change and work towards social justice. Although the challenges facing our country and community are many, we hope our fans will tune in to help us celebrate the work of so many unsung heroes over the past few months, look ahead to the work still to be done and welcome back the start of football, which to me, is the greatest unifying force we have." 

Fans are able to support the Patriots Foundation by making a Patriotic pledge donation. They can also participate in a raffle to win the Ultimate Patriots Experience presented by Zudy. Tickets start at just $10 and the package includes VIP tickets to exclusive events in 2021 including the NFL Draft, Patriots Fantasy Camp, Patriots Training Camp, the Patriots Premiere and a Patriots home game. Fans can text the word PATS to 243725 to enter.

The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation are also hosting a silent auction, sponsored by Gillette. Fans can bid on autographed memorabilia, concert tickets and VIP experiences including a film session with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. All proceeds from the raffle and the auction will support the Patriots Foundation.

To learn more about this event and the different ways to participate, visit patriots.com/premiere.

