Kraft: Patriots will begin working on extension with Brady

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Monday the team will begin working on a contract extension with quarterback Tom Brady, reported The Boston Globe.

Kraft, speaking to a group of Boston-area reporters from the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, Fla., expressed confidence the Patriots would be able to keep Brady in New England, according to the report.

"Let's put it like this: Tom Brady is going to be part of this franchise," Kraft said. "He wants to be, we want him ... you know, great things in life happen if you're flexible and not rigid. We have to find a way to satisfy him and the team and have a team that can win -- big time. That's what it's about.

"We're bound to a lot of different factors in an unknown environment. So, we're not sleeping ... it's just complicated. And it's complicated for everyone. So we hope we do a satisfactory job. We'll figure it out, one way or another."

Brady, 32, is entering the final year of a six-year, $60 million contract extension he signed in 2005.