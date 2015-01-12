Limited number of Patriots AFC Championship game tickets to go on sale on Tuesday, January 13

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game this Sunday, Jan. 18 at 6:40 p.m. Similar to last week, the team will make a limited number of tickets available for sale to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster.

A 35-31 victory over the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend gave the Patriots their 100th win at Gillette Stadium and propelled the Patriots into the AFC Championship Game for the fourth consecutive year. This Sunday's game will be the third AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in the last four years and will be the Patriots' 11th overall appearance in an AFC Championship Game. The Patriots are 7-3 in those games, including 4-1 at home. With the victory over the Ravens, the Patriots improve to 12-3 (.800) in the playoffs at Gillette Stadium.

For the first 34 years in the franchise's history, the Patriots hosted just one playoff game – a loss to the Houston Oilers in 1978. Yet, in the 20 years since Robert Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994, the Patriots have qualified for the playoffs 16 times, including 14 times as division champions. This week's AFC Championship Game will be their league-leading 20th home playoff game since 1994. The Patriots are 16-3 in the previous 19 games.

After fulfilling orders for Patriots Season Ticket Holders and Patriots Wait List members, the remaining tickets will be placed on sale to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. All Patriots playoff ticket orders will be processed through Ticketmaster. Playoff tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. Ticket orders can be processed one of two ways, online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone by calling 800-745-3000. Visa, a proud sponsor of the National Football League and the New England Patriots, will be the only accepted form of payment. Please beware of any tickets acquired through third-party vendors or non-Ticketmaster transactions. Counterfeit tickets are not accepted at Gillette Stadium.

Details for Friday's public sale are listed below: