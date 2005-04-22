Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu May 05 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Pats from the Past: Episode 33, Jerod Mayo

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

Mac Jones gets shoutout during 'Family Guy' episode

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup

Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots Select Tyquan Thornton

Matt Groh 4/29: "When you come back up, you don't want to miss out on a player"

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Get to know newest Patriots after first three rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

College Highlights: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Patriots select Marcus Jones with No. 85 pick in 2022 draft

Lions sign WR Johnson to one-year deal

The Detroit Lions signed free agent receiver Kevin Johnson to a one-year contract.

Apr 22, 2005 at 02:00 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (April 22, 2005) -- The Detroit Lions signed free agent receiver Kevin Johnson to a one-year contract.

Johnson has 367 career receptions and 25 touchdowns over six seasons. He will play alongside second-year pro Roy Williams and Charles Rogers, if he is healthy for the first time in three seasons.

Johnson caught 35 passes last season -- his first with fewer than 57 -- and one TD in Baltimore, his third team in two years. He made 58 receptions for 634 yards and three scores in 2003, when he was cut by Cleveland and claimed off waivers by Jacksonville. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound receiver was drafted by the Browns in the second round in 1995 and caught eight TD passes as a rookie.

His best season was 2001 when he had 84 catches for 1,097 yards and nine TDs. Johnson has not missed a game because of injury in 95 games, including 77 starts.

The Lions have two fewer glaring needs this weekend by signing Johnson and offensive tackle Kyle Kosier in the two days leading up to the draft. Detroit has the 10th pick overall in the first round.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Release RB Devine Ozigbo

The Patriots announced that they have released RB Devine Ozigbo.

news

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

New Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson will be in the mix as the team makes a significant transition at the position.

news

Patriots Draft 2022 ¿Un draft con sabor a poco?

No hay duda que este fue un draft que levantó pocas emociones positivas, pero, ¿cómo podría contribuir esta Clase 2022 en esta temporada?

news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Release RB Devine Ozigbo

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Mac Jones gets shoutout during 'Family Guy' episode

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Hear from Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, and Marcus Jones on their 2022 NFL Draft experience and more.

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Take a look behind the scenes as the Patriots selected their Third Round Pick Marcus Jones, 85th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Patriots OL Sebastian Vollmer joins 'GMFB' to preview 2022 Munich Game

Former New England Pantriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer joins "Good Morning Football" to preview the 2022 Munich Game.

One-on-One with Cole Strange

Tamara Brown sits down with Cole Strange to discuss the draft process and what it was like hearing his name called by New England. The former Tennessee-Chattanooga offensive lineman was selected by the Patriots 29th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mack Wilson 5/3: "It's a blessing to get fresh start"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson addresses the media on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Matt Groh 4/30: "We're always looking to add tough players and speed"

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh addresses the media on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising