Lions sign WR Johnson to one-year deal

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (April 22, 2005) -- The Detroit Lions signed free agent receiver Kevin Johnson to a one-year contract.

Johnson has 367 career receptions and 25 touchdowns over six seasons. He will play alongside second-year pro Roy Williams and Charles Rogers, if he is healthy for the first time in three seasons.

Johnson caught 35 passes last season -- his first with fewer than 57 -- and one TD in Baltimore, his third team in two years. He made 58 receptions for 634 yards and three scores in 2003, when he was cut by Cleveland and claimed off waivers by Jacksonville. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound receiver was drafted by the Browns in the second round in 1995 and caught eight TD passes as a rookie.

His best season was 2001 when he had 84 catches for 1,097 yards and nine TDs. Johnson has not missed a game because of injury in 95 games, including 77 starts.