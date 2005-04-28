Logan Mankins On-Field Interview Transcript

Patriots Owner, Robert Kraft, Introduction of Logan Mankins.

RK: Welcome visiting dignitaries. This is our 12th season of having the privilege of having a photo opportunity with our number one draft choice. What is unique about this year is and special to us is that we are happy to have Logan Mankins coming from the other coast to this coast and understanding how important this job is to him. This is his first suit and tie. Our western cowboy has come and he looks like an East coast investment banker and we're happy to have him here. Logan Mankins

Q: What do you know about the Patriots?

LM: Just that they are great team. They're winning every year and I want to be a part of that too. I will try to help them the best I can.

Q: Do you feel like you can come in and play right away?

LM: I'm not sure about that, but I'm going to try to learn the system and contribute.

Q: Can you talk about the challenge of learning the Patriots' system?

LM: I'm not sure yet. I haven't gotten my playbook, so I'll have to tell you about that later.

Q: How intimidating is this for you?

LM: I don't get intimidated too easily, so it's fine.

Q: How about playing for a coaching staff and an offensive line coach who have turned a guy like Steve Neal who never played a down of college football into a starting offensive lineman?

LM: I'm very excited. All I can do is improve. If I go the other way, it's my fault.

Q: Did you find yourself watching three out of the last four Super Bowls, 'Man, what a dream to play for the Patriots?'

LM: I didn't think about that. But, now that I think back, I should have been thinking that.

Q: Did you have any idea you would go in the first round?

LM: I wasn't expecting it, but I'm excited I did.

Q: Can you talk about the experience a little bit? Is it a little bit overwhelming?

LM: It hasn't really set it yet. I'm still going through all of it. Once I put on the pads, it'll probably set in.

Q: A lot of draft picks hold out, is there any chance that you might hold out?

LM: I don't think so, but that is why I hired an agent to take care of all of that stuff. I've come to play football. He does that.

Q: How anxious are you to put the pads on?

LM: Very. It's been a long time since we played. I've just been running and training. I haven't played much football.

Q: Have you had a chance to talk to Pat Hill about what you should expect?

LM: Yes, he said, 'Just go out there and be yourself. Be a humble person like you are and practices are run a lot like ours so you should fit into that. The system won't be too much different, just a lot of different terminology.'

Q: Coming from a small town, is it at all overwhelming to come to a big city?

LM: No, it's not too bad. I came from a really small town and then I went to Fresno. It's an all right type of city, so I got used to that. I can get used to this.

Q: Do you know your school fight song and will you be prepared to sing it?

LM: Not yet, but I'll be prepared for you.

Q: How about having a teammate James Sanders here with you?

LM: It's great. I know someone here already. I have a teammate I know. I'm excited for him too.

Q: Have you talked to Coach Belichick since the draft after he initially spoke to you?

LM: Yes, we talked this morning before I came outside.

Q: What did he say?

LM: He was just explaining to me what he expects of me. He expects me to work hard and try as hard as I can for the Patriots.

Q: Did he tell you to be brief with the media or is this just your own way of handling it? [Laughter]

LM: I guess we have similar personalities there. You guys are stuck with me too.

Q: Is this the first time you have been to New England?

LM: Yes it is.

Q: You flew in last night?

LM: No, this morning. Red-eye last night. I haven't had much sleep yet.

Q: You actually hate San Francisco, which is the city. With Foxborough, it more like a country town. Is that accurate?

LM: Yeah. I didn't hate San Francisco. It was just a little different. But, I like this out here. It looks nice.

Q: Is that really your first suit?

LM: Yes. I've a picture in one, but it was just the jacket. They didn't shoot the bottom.

Q: How much did this one set you back?

LM: A few hundred.

Q: Where did you buy it?

LM: Men's Warehouse.

Q: Out there?

LM: Yes.

Q: Are you going to bring your pickup truck out here?

LM: It's pretty beat up. I don't think it will make it this far.

Q: What year is it?

LM: '87 Ford.

Q: What color?

LM: Blue and Brown.

Q: How many miles?

LM: 218,000

Q: Have they talked to you about or do you have any expectations about playing either guard or tackle?

LM: No, not yet. I'm just planning on playing wherever they want me to.

Q: Which do you think you are better suited for?

LM: It doesn't matter. I can play either.

Q: Is there any lineman that you pattern your game after or who you looked up to in college?

LM: No. I just tried to play as hard as I could.

Q: Has hard work always been second nature for you? Just reading some of the clips about what you did getting a new car for your girlfriend and just working on the ranch, is that something your parents instilled in you?

LM: Yes, that is how I was brought up, that you had to work hard. You didn't have a choice. It is second nature.

Q: Do you remember a time ever at the beginning when you didn't want to do something and your parents sort of kicked you in the butt and said, 'Hey, you are going to do this?'

LM: Yes, when I was a kid. Sometimes I wouldn't want to do things, but you get kicked in the butt in my house.

Q: How many brothers and sisters do you have?

LM: Two younger brothers.

Q: Do you get aggravated if you see other players kind of slacking and not working hard?

LM: Yes, I would at times and I would say something the majority of the time. Not here. It's not my place to say anything.

Q: You do a lot of roping. Have you ever considered doing that professionally?

LM: When I was younger, before I went to college. That's what I wanted to do. Once I got into football heavily, it never crossed my mind again.

Q: So you like football more?

LM: Yes.

Q: How much would you expect to make if you were a professional roper?

LM: It depends. You have to pay for all of your travel and all of your entry fees. I had no one paying for that.

Q: What might you come away with if you were a top guy on the circuit?

LM: I don't know. At the end of the year, those guys they have over $100,000 won.

Q: Which is a better gig?

LM: Football.

Q: What's your specialty?

LM: Team roping. Roping the head of a steer.

Q: From a horse?

LM: Yes.

Q: Any similarities between being a lineman and a roper?

LM: No. Not at all.

Q: But then you have to jump down and tie it?

LM: No, you have a partner and he ropes the hind feet of the steer.

Q: Which is the more dangerous job?

LM: Football.

Q: No, no. Roping the hind or the front of the steer?

LM: It doesn't matter.

Q: They're both dangerous?

LM: Well, all you are going to lose is fingers.

Q: Oh, you have 10 of those. [Laughter] What's the worst injury that you've had roping?

LM: I almost lost my thumb once. I still have the scar.

Q: It just got caught underneath?

LM: Yes. Underneath the rope and the horn.

Q: Can you talk about your approach to the game? The word 'nasty' has come up several times to describe you at the line of scrimmage.

LM: Yeah, I guess that's a good word to use. Everyone seems to like to use that one.

Q: You have been known to step on players after they talked a little bit and you found them down. Is that accurate?

LM: Yeah, that's just how I play the game. That's the only way I've ever played it and that's how I'm going to continue to play.

Q: Do you step on writers as well?

LM: If you fall down I guess.

Q: What are you most looking forward to in terms of the Patriots, the area or getting into the league?

LM: I'm just looking forward to everything. It's a brand new experience for me and I can't wait to experience it.

Q: Did you follow the NFL at all?

LM: A little bit. Not too much. I'd always watch the Super Bowl. On Sundays, we didn't get a chance to watch games all the time but every once in a while we did.

Q: What do you hope to come away with after this short orientation weekend?

LM: The system. I'll have a chance to start learning that and I'll get on their conditioning program and just look forward to getting ready for May when I come back.

Q: You don't have a late graduation or anything?

LM: No. Early graduation.

Q: Has having kids changed you some?

LM: Yes. It made me grow up a lot faster than I wanted to. I think it was for the better and it's all working out now.

Q: You just had a baby last week, right?

LM: Yes, my son was born last Monday on the 18th.

Q: What's his name?

LM: Case.

Q: Were you there for all of that?

LM: Yes. That was my second one. I have a four-year-old daughter.

Q: What was the waiting period like with 31 picks that went ahead of you?

LM: I was just sitting outside and every time a pick would get ready to go, I would go in the house and watch that and then I would go back outside and sit there with some of my friends and we would just talk about stuff.

Q: What would you be doing on Sundays? You said that you would watch the Super Bowl, but most Sundays you weren't watching football?

LM: Either working or hunting.

Q: Is deer hunting your favorite?

LM: Yes, deer hunting, wild pig hunting.

Q: Did you talk to James yet about coming here?

LM: Yes, we flew over together.

Q: How was that? What was the conversation like?

LM: We were excited. We know each other, so at least we know someone in New England now and we can hang out with each other I guess.

Q: How many heads were on your dad's ranch?

LM: 300 pair.

Q: 300 head of cattle?

LM: Yes.

Q: How big is the ranch?

LM: It's about 10,000 acres.

Q: Wow. What do you do? Do you go back on the weekends and do some work helping out?

LM: In the summer time, I'd go help him when he needed help branding, if he needed help building some fence, stuff like that.

Q: Do your brothers rope calves too?

LM: Yes. My younger brother is pretty good.

Q: How old is he?

LM: He is 16. He's mainly into sports right now though.

Q: Deer hunting or wild pig hunting, which is more fun?

LM: Pig.

Q: Because?

LM: They usually run into herds and you can shoot more than one.

Q: Did you have any nicknames out there with your teammates?

LM: No. I don't have any nicknames.

Q: What's your family's take on all of this? Are they looking forward to coming up to New England?

LM: I'm not sure if they'll make it out here or not. But, they most likely will. My mom doesn't like to fly. My dad doesn't like to fly. But, I'm sure they'll come out here to see the grandkids at least.

Q: What did you know of New England in general just from growing up and school? I don't mean the Patriots.

LM: When I was little I didn't even know New England, well I knew it was on the East coast, but I didn't know Boston was up in New England. I've been talking to friends that have been here and they've said it's a nice place and it's a great place to live and the people are great. Some people have told me it's the cleanest city they've ever been to. I've just heard good things about it so far.

Q: Do you like seafood?

LM: I love it.

Q: Do you feel like you were 100 percent coming back from that injury?

LM: Yes, I was 100 percent before I ever started practice.

Q: It doesn't need any more work, you're ready to go.