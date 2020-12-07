Los Angeles Chargers Postgame Quotes 12/6

LA CHARGERS HEAD COACH ANTHONY LYNN

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, December 6, 2020

Opening Statement:

"Let me just start out by saying that was one of the worst football games that I've ever been a part of in my 30 years in the National Football League as a player and a coach. It's not acceptable. It's not indicative of the men in the locker room. I watched closely - not one guy on that field quit. This team will re-group, will battle and will bounce back. We will make sure - I know that I will personally make sure - that will never happen again. That was unacceptable and embarrassing. I'll do the best that I can to answer your questions, but I'll tell you right now that I don't have a lot to say."

On QB Justin Herbert playing in the fourth quarter:

"He's a young quarterback and he wanted to be in the game with his teammates. They wanted to go out on the field and get on the scoreboard. More than that, you have to learn to play through those rough patches. You're going to have some rough patches throughout a season. I didn't want to pull him out when things were getting bad, I wanted him to be able to play through it and turn things around. That was the main reason. The thought did cross my mind, but I left him in.

"You're going to have some games like that. He was running for his life in Miami, taking some shot. You're doing to have some games like that.

"Absolutely, I wanted to protect him, but I left him in."

On the special teams:

"Unacceptable. Special teams, unacceptable. Period."

On punt returns with the wrong number of players:

"Like I said, it was unacceptable - special teams was. The whole operation. I made a change on special teams [two weeks ago]. I have a lot of guys doing different things. Today, it got confusing on the field, and it was unacceptable. The coaching, it was unacceptable."

On starting T Storm Norton:

"Storm, first of all, had a really good training camp. He made a couple of plays in the Saints game where he did a good job. He has been practicing well. I wanted to see Storm play. I put Storm in instead of [TJ Trey [Pipkins Ill]. I've had a good look at Trey, so I wanted to get a good look at Storm."

On the development of T Trey Pipkins Ill:

"Trey is developing fine. He's going into his second year. He's a young kid that came in really raw. He has some really nice physical skills to work with. I do believe that he is going to develop into a starting tackle in the National Football League, it just might not be today."

On the end of the first half:

"We were doing all that we could with no timeouts left to move the ball down the field and get into field goal range where we could get some points before the half and then come out and have the ball. We felt like that could have given us a little momentum going into the locker room, so that was the plan."

On the number of coaches assisting with special teams:

"Right now, this is what we have to work with. I'm helping out because they need help there. When you let one guy go, someone else has to step in. I'm helping out a little bit in practice and in drills and things like that. The operation today, just was not good and was unacceptable."

On the energy to start the game:

"I don't think there was any lackluster [effort]. I think those 14 points that we gave up on special teams did not help our momentum, but offensively, we were a little out of sync last week. We have to find our rhythm. We have to get in-tune, offensively, because I saw this a little bit last week and we did not turn it around this week."

On practice this past week:

"I thought the week of practice was fine under the circumstances with the all of the Zoom meetings, no in­ person meetings and all of that. I thought the guys handled that really well. I had no problem with how the week of practice went."

On the New England opening drive:

"That's something that we were trying to stop because we knew they were going to try to hold the clock and run the football, and shorten the game as much as they could. In the first half, that's exactly what they did."

On the upcoming games:

"We signed up to play 16 games and that's what we expect to do."

On his job status:

"I talk to [Owner and Chairman of the Board] Dean [A. Spanos] all the time. That's out of my control, my job status, but I talk to Dean all the time."

On Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean A. Spanos:

"He's frustrated as hell, just like I am right now. He's very frustrated. When I came here, we felt like the first couple of years we were getting this thing going in the right direction and the last couple of years, it just hasn't been that way. It's my job to get this back on the right track, and if I'm here, I will."

On special teams:

"I moved [Senior Analyst George Stewart] to a different role because I felt like we needed to make a change at that position. I didn't like the results that we were getting. I felt that last week, we did some things a lot better there, but this week it was just not good enough. I can't say that enough."

On his message to the team after the loss:

"It was disappointing. I won't go into every detail of what I told those guys in the locker room, but I was disappointed - but I was more disappointed in myself than them because I'm in charge."

On Herbert's performance:

"He did some good things in that game. When I watch the tape tonight and in the morning, there will be some good things that he did. Obviously, we didn't put any points on the board, so it wasn't good enough. I know our third down over the last couple of weeks, for whatever reason, [has not been] efficient enough. We have some things to work on and get fixed, but that young man right there - the way he works and with his football I.Q., I have no doubt that he will help turn this situation around."

On his job status:

"Yeah, I expect to be the coach of this team tomorrow."

On how he will evaluate the special teams film: