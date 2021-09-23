Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 23 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the New York Jets

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs New York Jets

Josh McDaniels 9/21: 'It was a very aggressive front that we saw in New York'

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their Victory over the Jets

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/20: 'It was a giant team effort'

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Jets

Breaking down Pats' good and bad on third down vs. Jets

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/20

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

Mac, offense continue to make strides

Sep 23, 2021 at 10:06 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20210923_PDC_Mac_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Given all the new faces, it's been a solid start for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense. Through two games, they're converting 50 percent of their third downs, good enough for fourth in the NFL, however, they're dead last in the red zone and that is perhaps the most critical area for improvement going forward.

The team kicked off training camp with extensive work inside the opponent's 20-yard line, with Bill Belichick providing some insight as to why. "Everything happens in a lot shorter space," said Belichick on the third day of camp. "It happens faster and the decision-making has to be quicker and more precise as does the execution on both sides of the ball."

So it shouldn't be all that surprising that it's an area to improve.

"I think we've definitely improved, and we just have to continue to do that, so we will, and it just goes back to practice and fixing what we can fix, and then keeping everything that we know and that we're good at in our back pocket, and when it comes up, we know how to do it," said Jones on Wednesday afternoon.

It's hard to nitpick the shortcomings too much after just a couple games. Just five months ago, the team had a giant question mark at the most important position in the game. Now, it looks like they've found someone to work with in Mac Jones and the future is looking a lot brighter.

"I say its consistency," said Jonathan Jones of what has impressed him about the rookie quarterback. "He didnt come in arrogant, 'I'm a first round pick'... everything he's gotten he's worked for."

"Mac's confidence in on 10," said Adrian Phillips. "He's a different dude. Seeing that from a rookie is cool."

While there's a lot to be excited about, it's the process that is most intriguing. There will be ups and downs, but the rookie has been rapidly acquiring experience since his arrival and each week is a new chance to see what strides he and the offense have taken after digesting another game's worth of experience.

"We're trying to get every detail right so that everyone, all 11 are doing their job, and it starts with me calling the play correctly, getting to the line, running it," said Jones, "That makes it fun when we complete it or we have a big run or whatever it may be and the play works how you talked about the play in meetings."

Related Content

news

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

The Patriots defense shifts gears to an NFC foe that is well-coached and will present a number of challenges.
news

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

The Patriots cornerback grabbed his first two interceptions of the 2021 season, continuing his torrid takeaway pace.
news

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

The Patriots offensive coordinator is teaching his young quarterback to make good decisions and the results will follow.
news

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

Bill Belichick and the Patriots look to break into the 2021 win column against the Jets.
news

Notebook: Hightower looks for bigger impact in Week 2

The Patriots veteran linebacker hopes for a faster start and harder play against the New York Jets.
news

Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

The Patriots quarterback and tight end are looking to clean things up as they prepare for the Jets.
news

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

With a game under their belt, it's on to the Jets for Mac Jones and Josh McDaniels.
news

Notebook: Pats close book on Dolphins loss

After a day spent breaking down the loss, the Patriots are ready to move on to Week 2.
news

Notebook: Patriots ready to roll for 2021 opener

The Patriots wrapped up their first week of regular season game prep and are ready to kick things off against the Dolphins.
news

Notebook: Harris carries on as opener approaches

The Patriots' third-year running back figures to play central role in the offense this season.
news

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

The Patriots rookie starting quarterback is making the most of the week of preparation for his first start.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass.

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Mac, offense continue to make strides

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/22

Patriots sign offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Getting ready for the New Orleans Saints

Jonathan Jones, Shaq Mason, Mac Jones and others discuss this week's matchup against the New Orleans Saints and the Patriots offense.

Matthew Slater on Alvin Kamara 9/23: 'He can do it all. He is a great, great player'

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

James White on Saints 9/23: 'We are going to be challenged in all three phases'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

David Andrews on Mac Jones 9/22: 'You have to build confidence in yourself and with each other and that's what he's doing'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Shaq Mason on field goals 9/22: 'When you're in the red zone you want the touchdown, but points are points'

Patriots guard Shaq Mason addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising