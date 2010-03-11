Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Postgame Show (audio only) Sun Dec 18 | 07:10 PM - 09:25 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots vs. Raiders Highlights | NFL Week 15

Rhamondre Stevenson rushes for a 34-yard touchdown

Photos: Patriots at Raiders Week 15

Can't Miss Play: Kyle Dugger with a Spectacular Defensive Touchdown

Rhamondre Stevenson weaves through open hole for 17-yard gain

Mac Jones rips 21-yard throw to Tyquan Thornton

Pierre Strong's patient running nets 14-yard gain to end quarter

Analysis: Patriots Activate Christian Barmore From Injured Reserve, Damien Harris Downgraded to Out

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Officially Active vs. Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Raiders

Mason agrees to two-year deal with Ravens

After twice reaching outside the organization to enhance their receiving corps, the Ravens secured one of their own Wednesday night: two-time Pro Bowl pick Derrick Mason.

Mar 11, 2010 at 01:00 AM

BALTIMORE -- After twice reaching outside the organization to enhance their receiving corps, the Ravens secured one of their own Wednesday night: two-time Pro Bowl pick Derrick Mason.

Mason, an unrestricted free agent, agreed to a two-year contract with the team that he joined in 2005.

Mason's future with the Ravens appeared unclear after the team obtained Donte' Stallworth in free agency and Anquan Boldin in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Mason hinted after the 2009 season that he might retire, and there also was a chance that he would sign with another team.

But now Mason, 36, is set to end his career in Baltimore, and his return assures third-year quarterback Joe Flacco a familiar target to go with Stallworth and Boldin.

"This is outstanding, just great news for the Ravens," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Mason's return. "Our coaches are happy. Derrick's teammates are happy, and you know Joe is smiling. ... We would have lost something special if Derrick had gone to another team. We have gotten better in the last couple of days."

The announcement comes just two days after Boldin signed a four-year contract with the Ravens. Boldin had 84 catches for 1,024 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Cardinals.

Mason had 73 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns in 2009. He started all 16 games for Baltimore and became the 23rd player in NFL history with 800 career catches.

Before the season, Mason announced his retirement, then returned during training camp. Then, after the Ravens were eliminated in the playoffs by the Indianapolis Colts, Mason indicated he again would consider ending his career.

Instead, Mason will spend the next few months preparing for his 14th NFL season.

"I'm getting myself ready to play football and help the Ravens win," he said. "But the first thing I am going to do is take my family on vacation. I'll see everybody back in Baltimore soon."

The Ravens entered the offseason intent upon improving at wide receiver. Running back Ray Rice led the team with 78 catches last season, and no wideout besides Mason had more than 34 receptions.

That should change in 2010 with the addition of Boldin and Stallworth, along with the re-signing of Mason.

"We know exactly what we're getting with Derrick and that's production," Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said. "Every Ravens fan knows what Derrick brings to this team. It's reliability, toughness, leadership, the fight to win, the want of the ball in the clutch times. He has a two-year history with Joe that says 'we know how to produce together.' They are on the same page."

Mason played with the Tennessee Titans for eight years before coming to Baltimore as a free agent. He made the Pro Bowl in 2000 and 2003, and he has 863 career receptions for 11,089 yards and 59 touchdowns.

*Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots last-second loss to the Raiders.

news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

The Patriots comeback fell short in a 30-24 loss on Sunday.

news

Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

PFWA pool reporter Mike Reiss interviews NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson following the Patriots - Raiders game on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Week 15

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Raiders on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Week 15

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Officially Active vs. Raiders

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots fall to .500

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Devin McCourty, and more discuss the loss to the Raiders on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/18: "I take full responsibility for the play"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 12/18: "We'll lean on one another and continue to build"

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Patriots vs. Raiders Highlights | NFL Week 15

Watch all of the highlights from the thrilling game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising