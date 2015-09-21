Matchup Winners: Brady too much for Bills

Taylor had some moments where fans could see why the Bills are so excited about their new quarterback. He fired three touchdown passes and ran for another while buying time to make plays downfield. He completed 23 of 30 passes overall for 242 yards, but he also threw three costly interceptions, all of which were overthrows of open receivers. Sammy Watkins caused trouble all day and caught six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, and he was open on at least two other occasions when Taylor missed him. Robert Woods had 60 yards as well but it took him just three receptions, one of which went for a touchdown. The Patriots front seven pushed this matchup in the visitors' favor as the group dominated large stretches of the day. Taylor was sacked eight times and was uncomfortable on many others. Chandler Jones had three sacks and Jamie Collins chipped in with 2.5. Both represented career highs. The pressure forced Taylor to move around, and that's when his mistakes generally came. The front did a great job of taking away escape lanes, and eventually that led to the turnovers.