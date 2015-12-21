Matchup Winners: Just enough offense for Patriots

The pass rush once again knocked out a starting quarterback as Collins' well-executed delayed blitz not only halted a Titans drive but knocked Marcus Mariota out of the game with a knee injury. He was struggling to find the time to throw before he left as he was sacked three times on just nine dropbacks. One of them was a Chandler Jones strip sack, which was recovered in the end zone by Akiem Hicks for a touchdown. Jones had a pair of sacks while Hicks, Collins and Jabaal Sheard added one apiece. The lone blip here was Logan Ryan, who struggled with impressive rookie Dorial Green-Beckham. The wideout finished with six catches for 113 yards, most of the damage occurring with Ryan in coverage. Tight end Delanie Walker was held to just two catches but both were huge plays resulting in touchdowns, the second of which was a 57-yarder that saw him break a Chung tackle before stiff-arming Jordan Richards down the sideline. Backup Zach Mettenberger had some success against the Patriots secondary, hitting on 20 of 28 passes for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But he also threw two interceptions, the first of which was a badly underthrown deep ball in the end zone. Overall it was another solid day for the secondary with some occasional problems in the second half.