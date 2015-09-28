Matchup Winners: Offense keeps rolling

For the first time this season the Patriots offense actually tried to run the ball at times. While it wasn't dominant, more often than not New England was able to move the ball on the ground. Dion Lewis once again opened as the lead back and was effective with 37 yards on just eight carries (4.6-yard average) including an 8-yard touchdown run in which he went dodged a tackler before going in untouched. LeGarrette Blount took over the in the second half and saw his most extensive action. He led the way with 78 yards on 18 carries (4.3-yard average) and picked up his first three touchdowns of the season – all on 1-yard plunges. As a team the Patriots managed 125 yards on 32 carries – and unlike a week earlier in Buffalo they kept it on the ground for the most part at the tail end of the blowout and actually extended the lead. It wasn't anything reminiscent of the Patriots storied running games of the late 1970s but it was more than enough against the overmatched Jaguars.