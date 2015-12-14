Matchup Winners: Physical Patriots dominate Texans

Houston came into the game minus their only true NFL-caliber running back in Arian Foster, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles. But against a rush defense that has struggled in recent weeks the Texans tried to establish the run a bit early and aside from one big play they were unable to do so. Jonathan Grimes shot through a big hole off right tackle and rumbled 37 yards on Houston's third series of the night, helping the Texans to a field goal. He finished with 53 yards on seven carries so he managed just 16 on his remaining six attempts. Chris Polk was shut down to the tune of 34 yards on 11 carries (3.1-yard average) while Bill O'Brien's attempted wrinkles managed very little as well. O'Brien has wide receiver Cecil Shorts as well as the running backs line up in the Wildcat on a number of occasions and the Patriots front was ready. Jerod Mayo stuffed Shorts (two carries, 0 yards) on one third-down play and he enjoyed a strong night with 8 tackles, 7 of which were solos. Houston averaged 4 yards per carry as a team with 87 yards on 22 attempts, but almost half of that came on one run. It was a nice bounce back effort for the front seven after two weeks of less-than-stellar play.